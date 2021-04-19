The Witcher Season 2: Filming Ends, Henry Cavill Has Chosen This Release Date

Filming for ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 has wrapped up! The Netflix original fantasy series has faced severe production delays but all’s well that ends well. ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 is about to release soon. Keep reading to find out more!

Fans have been waiting long for season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ to finish filming and finally, it’s a done deal. Reports are in and asking you to get ready to toss your coins. After facing some major production delays on the filming of season 2 of the Netflix original, ‘The Witcher’ is one step closer to landing on our screens. When is season 2 coming on Netflix? Let’s find out!

Highlights —

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 filming has faced major delays

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 filming has ended

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 release date

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 filming has faced major delays

The filming for season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ had begun early in February 2020. However, like many other productions, ‘The Witcher’ too had taken a massive hit owing to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Production for ‘The Witcher’ had come to a rude halt followed by some other complications. Delays in scheduling prompted actor Thue Rasmussen to exit from the show. Consequently, the character of Witcher Eskel had to go through a recasting in which Basil Eidenbenz was chosen for the role. When the filming for season 2 resumed in November, it had to be paused again because of several crew members on the production team who tested positive for Covid-19.

‘The Witcher’ Season 2: Filming ends, releasing on this date!

As if that was not enough, even lead man Henry Cavill faced a leg injury during the filming of season 2 of ‘The Witcher’. The actor hurt himself while being attached to a safety harness cable that was 20 feet above the ground. The production went on without Cavill, filming scenes in which he had no part to play.

However, Cavill’s absence did take a toll on the production schedule. Cavill made it a point to work on his hamstring injury and although it took him some time, he was soon fit enough to take his place in the filming for season 2.

Related: Henry Cavill’s Top-Secret Disney Project Could Feature RDJ

Speaking about his recovery process, Cavill wrote on his Instagram, “We are in lockdown here in the UK so I’m using my once a day outdoor exercise to go for my first jog since my hamstring injury. It wasn’t fast, and it certainly [wasn’t] far, but it has been a major step in my recovery, and my first step to getting back into the groove after a Christmas that may have involved more than a few cups of mulled wine, and an exceptionally fat Turkey”.

I'm nearly two years late but I've now watched 2 episodes of #TheWitcher.



1) I'm very much enjoying it.

2) Now I get why that bastard song was in everyone's heads and plastered across Internet memes…

3) Henry. Nuf said. pic.twitter.com/bNm8g8o6hB — Thomas M. Grant-Ward, Esq. (@IngloriousTward) April 8, 2021

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 filming has ended

The first season of ‘The Witcher’ had received stellar reviews, which immediately prompted the confirmation of season 2 and 2 other spin-offs. One of the spin-offs, ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ would be an animated series following the origin of Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor. The other spin-off, ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ will be made into a live-action prequel series following events that occurred 1200 years before the story arc of the original series.

After what was a rocky road for the production of season 2 of ‘The Witcher’, filming has finally wrapped up, as confirmed by the cast and crew members. ‘The Witcher’ boss, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich announced the end of the season 2 filming by releasing behind-the-scenes footage. In the video, Hissrich said,

“We’ve shot for 158 days with at least one unit, sometimes two, sometimes three, all while decked out in face shields, face masks, and goggles and slathered in hand sanitiser. We shot in 15 locations, with 89 cast members and over 1,200 different crew members all bringing their craft to life”.

Video Credits: Cinematic Gaming Media

A release date for season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ has not been confirmed yet. What we know is that season 2 is set at an eight-episode count with some old and new faces joining the cast. However, if we follow the schedule of season 1 of ‘The Witcher’, it might take about seven months before season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ is ready to drop on the screens. Going by that, it’s likely that season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ might drop later in October or November of 2021.

Anyone else waiting eagerly for the official release date of The Witcher, like I am so thankful it is coming out this year but whennn 🥺 #HenryCavill #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/1nHW9TWsjx — Avea (@FanOfCavill) April 9, 2021

It might still be a little while before the viewers get to see their favourite Witcher in action. However, show-runner Hissrich has promised that the wait for season 2 would be worth it. She said,

“It’s been one year since we started shooting The Witcher S2. So much has changed since last February. But when I look back at those cold, gorgeous nights in the woods, one thing remains constant: I still feel like the luckiest woman in the world”.

Are you excited for season 2 of ‘The Witcher’? Let us know in the comments below!