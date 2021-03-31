The Vampire Diaries – Who Would Make A Perfect Match For Elena?

‘The Vampire Diaries’ is known for portraying its never-ending love triangle between Elena, Stefan, and Damon. Who do you think Elena really deserve? Stefan or Damon?

After eight seasons, ‘The Vampire Diaries’ concluded their relationship with Elena Gilbert and Damon. Developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, this supernatural drama was based on L.J. Smith’s popular book series of the same name. ‘Vampire Diaries’ starred Nina Dobrev as the human Elena Gilbert. The early seasons of the show served more as Elena’s coming-of-age story, with the character not only introduced to the various mythical elements of the universe, but also to the romantic love triangle of the ageless vampires Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder).

After two years of establishing the love story between Elena Gilbert, a teen who was as familiar with loss as she was with homework, and Stefan Salvatore, the undead man who resurrected her, it was time for Stefan to take a break. (As part of a deal to save his brother’s life, he left town with Klaus.) Damon, Stefan’s older brother, enters the picture. The show had already established Damon’s undeniable attraction to his brother’s girl, and Elena and Damon grew closer as they tried to track down Stefan.

But, once again, it’s a high-wire act. Elena, the selfless human who always puts others before herself, couldn’t fall in love with the selfish, impulsive vampire who had once snapped her brother’s neck. But all she could do was try to get Stefan back while slowly beginning to see the other side of Damon.

Damon is highly toxic, and his relationship with Elena isn’t exactly healthy. Damon demonstrates his inability to handle rejection in season 2 of ‘The Vampire Diaries’. Damon responds by killing Elena’s brother, Jeremy, without remorse after Elena rejects his advances towards her. However, this isn’t a one-off occurrence; Damon is like this for the majority of the series. For example, in the fifth season of the show, Elena and Damon’s relationship falls apart, and he responds by murdering one of her closest friends, Aaron.

Not only has Elena lost almost everyone in her family by this point in the series, but Damon also knows how much she loves Aaron, so the attempt to punish her here is completely intentional. Despite Damon’s best efforts, he is only making excuses for his erratic behaviour. His rage at Elena does not justify him murdering Aaron in order to inflict pain on her. Elena also rarely speaks to Damon about his anger issues. Instead, she continues to forgive him over and over, resulting in a truly awful dynamic.

While Damon is clearly the wrong choice for Elena, Stefan consistently demonstrates that he is a better partner. Stefan and Elena grew to love each other early in the series, and their feelings for each other grew stronger over time. Unlike Damon, they didn’t fall in love because of a sire bond. Elena’s opinions are also valued by Stefan, who never forces her to do anything against her will. Even after Elena chooses Damon over him, he stays true to her. Stefan, unlike his brother, does not react in a jealous rage. Instead, he continues to be a genuine friend to her.

Stefan’s memory is erased in season 5 of ‘The Vampire Diaries’, and he forgets Elena. He, on the other hand, falls in love with her all over again, demonstrating how natural his feelings for her are. Stefan even sacrifices his own life in season 8 because he believes Damon’s survival is more important for Elena than his own. Stefan makes a selfless decision in a matter of seconds, choosing Elena’s happiness over his own. Stefan repeatedly emphasises Elena’s happiness and autonomy throughout ‘The Vampire Diaries’.

So, who do you think Elena truly deserve? Let us know in the comments below.