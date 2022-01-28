The Screenwriters Of The Witcher Are Harming The Show

In keeping with the demands of the fans, the show attributed many more dialogues to Cavill’s character than he was given in the first season. While characters used dialogues to relay the events of the past to the viewers, critics argue that the show should have “shown” these events unfold rather than used characters to “speak” about them.

Netflix has amassed an impressive library of original material, and the streaming behemoth is unstoppable at this point. Netflix released ‘The Witcher’ two years ago, and it was a breath of fresh air for video game aficionados. Season 2’s previews were rigorous, and filming took a physical toll on the cast, but it paid off, as the season was a huge hit.

The show, as good as it has been thus far, is not without flaws. One major issue slowing down the show is that it violates a screenwriting golden rule. Take a look at how the show continues to break this guideline.

Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ was released on Netflix on December 17th, and fans were finally able to watch the next chapter of the hit series. These episodes, like season 1, were consumed in no time, and fans were grateful for the hard work that the cast and crew put in to make that possible.

During season 2’s production, Henry Cavill had a serious injury when he tore his hamstring, which hampered his ability to film the more difficult action sequences. “We did our best to stick to his rules of no more than five hours on my feet every day, but unfortunately production requires more time, so we had that very delicate balance of doing the right thing for my healing and then doing the thing that production needed me to do”, the actor said.

But the screenwriters seem to have broken a golden rule

So, what is the golden rule that the screenwriters of ‘The Witcher’ have broken? In the field of screenwriting, it’s all about showing rather than telling. As Screenrant highlighted,

“Since the beginning of season 1, ‘The Witcher’ has consistently spouted exposition in an attempt to develop its complicated lore and characters. The show delights in lengthy monologues or conversations that see Geralt, Yennefer, and other major players reveal the backstory of specific characters, factions, and major world events in an unbelievable way that simply isn’t true to how people speak.”

Now, this isn’t always a bad thing, but it should be done in moderation. We want to observe things unfold rather than just listen to every minute detail in one moment. “If the series took its time, this exposition could be delivered organically, across many episodes and through visual flashbacks instead of boorish conversations that come off as entirely inorganic”, the site continued.

There is a lot going on in the show, and we can see why the creators decided that using a lot of exposition would be beneficial for the show. However, their execution has been weak in this area, and these overly wordy scenes have dragged down some of the show’s most important aspects.

With a third season in the works, it’ll be critical for ‘The Witcher’ to break this poor habit. “Don’t tell us what’s going on; show us.” It is not necessary to go into great detail about everything. It’s a lot more enjoyable to watch rather than listen to events occur.