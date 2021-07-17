The Reason Behind Big Bang Theory Cancellation Is A Lie

Why did ‘The Big Bang Theory’ end after 12 spectacular seasons?

After 12 exceptional seasons, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ came to an end, making us all think the same thing, “This is the end of a legacy”. There were many reasons that were floating on the internet as to why the creator of the show, Chuck Lorre, decided to pull the show off. Some said that it was because the writing started to get a little repetitive, and some said that it was because of concerns with renegotiations, but it looks like the real reason why the show ended had something to do with Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki.

Highlights —

Why did ‘TBBT’ end?

Why didn’t Chuck Lorre continue with the show?

JIM PARSON DIDN’T WANT TO RETURN FOR SEASON 13

The real reason behind the cancellation of The Big Bang Theory will make you cry even more

After dedicating himself to playing Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons, Jim was ready to take on some more challenging and different roles and this is the reason why he decided to bid goodbye to ‘The Big Bang Theory’. “Entertainment Weekly” also reached out to Jim’s representative who gave similar reasons about Jim walking out. It was said that Jim had earned a lot of respect, awards, and love from this show. However, 12 seasons is a lot to give to one show and this is why Jim rightfully decided to step down. It was also added that Sheldon’s story had also come to an end after he finally tied the knot with Amy, and there was nothing more left for him after that.

Related: Jim Parsons Experience With Covid-19 Was Vastly Different From Everyone

JOHNNY GALECKI WAS READY TO LEAVE THE SHOW TOO

Video Credits: Entertainment Tonight

It was not just Jim, but Johnny too was ready to move on from the show. It was back in 2018 that he hinted towards being open to new roles. At the 2018 “Television Critics Association” Winter Press Tour, Galecki said,

“The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes. But I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families”

And that’s exactly what ended up happening.

Related: Big Bang Theory Star Mayim Bialik Was Rejected For This Superhero Role

CHUCK LORRE DIDN’T WANT TO CONTINUE WITHOUT JIM

On just another regular day, Chuck called everyone into his office. While many thought that this could be related to the announcement of season 13, Chuck had some other plans. He asked Jim to take over the stage, where he tearfully announced that he would not be returning for the next season. And just when everyone was coping with the shock, Chuck revealed that season 12 would be the end of ‘The Big Bang Theory’. It was stated by “Deadline” that Chuck didn’t want to continue without Jim as he is a huge part of the show and it wouldn’t have been the same without him.

Video Credits: CBS Sunday Morning

In a joint statement by CBS, Warner Bros and Chuck Lorre, this disheartening news was made public,

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close”.

Do you think the show would have been the same without Jim Parsons?