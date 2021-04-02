‘Suits’ has been an all-time favourite. However, if you were asked to pick one storyline from the series that you hated the most, it undoubtedly has to be the one with Donna

We have seen it on many web series, where writers of the show sometimes completely go off the track. Be it the Joey-Rachel storyline in ‘FRIENDS’ or the death of Tracy in ‘How I Met Your Mother’, we can go on and on about the plotlines that have left us all feeling pissed. And now, adding to this list is the show ‘Suits’ and their crazy fetish with the character Donna, which didn’t appeal to the fans at all.

It was after season 8 when the popularity of the show slowly started to fade away. While some say that the show lost its charm long back, many have been pretty critical of the character Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty). Fans think that there was no growth in Donna and she always behaved like a “know-it-all”. Not only this, they hated that the creators were trying to drag Donna’s storyline, which at some point stopped making any sense.

The real reason why fans hate the “Donna” storyline in ‘Suits’

One of the users on “Reddit” posted, “Donna is quite possibly the most annoying character I’ve ever seen on any TV in my entire life. She’s decent as a character in the first couple of seasons but after season 5 she becomes increasingly annoying. She somehow gets to escape the consequences of everything she does because of Harvey’s affection for her. It really threw me over the edge when they made her a partner when she’s just a secretary”.

Why is Donna overrated?

Oh boy, we can literally make a list of reasons why Donna is the most overrated character in ‘Suits’. But, worry not, we will spare you some time and just talk about the major character flaws in Donna.

The way Donna handled the business proposal for her and Benjamin only signified her overconfidence and arrogant behaviour.

Remember how in season 7, Scottie kind of hinted that Donna will be the one who would jeopardize Harvey’s relationships. Well, we hated how she always had such control over Harvey’s personal life.

She always was over-confident about her work as a lawyer. This was evident from the fact that she always struggled in defending any of her colleagues and even herself.

When she mistook Stephen Huntley for an English businessman, while, in reality, he was the criminal Mike and Harvey were looking for.

The arrogant and narcissistic behaviour of Donna was something that made us all a little wary of her character. The worst part is that her character had a downfall after the initial seasons.

We hated when Harvey and Paula’s relationship fell apart because of Donna. We believe that it was really selfish on Donna’s part when she took an impulse decision of kissing Harvey.

Do you agree with our feelings for Donna? Let us know your views in the comments section below.