The New Mission: Impossible Stalled Because Of Budget Difficulties

Tom Cruise is currently stuck in crisis talks with ‘Mission: Impossible’ producers after having spent £290million during the production of the much awaited seventh and eighth instalments of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise.

Tom Cruise is busy filming ‘MI:8’ with The Sun reporting that he flew to South Africa this week to continue ‘MI:8’ filming, which has been impacted by the foregoing delay. Tom Cruise and the producers are having serious talks about the extra money being spent on the seventh and eighth instalments of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise.

Highlights —

Tom Cruise and production houses discuss the budget difficulties in the production of ‘MI:7’ and ‘MI:8’

What’s the reason behind this budget situation?

Budget problem affecting things other than production as well

What Did the Source Say About the ‘Mission: Impossible’ Situation?

The Sun’s Source revealed to the publication –

‘People are starting to sweat on the costs now. Nobody could have predicted what has happened, but the fact is those delays and extra costs are stacking up now and it’s starting to get noticed.’

Tom Cruise is currently stuck in crisis talks with ‘Mission: Impossible’ producers

‘Even with someone as big as Tom and these films, it’s the sort of money that has leveraged the studio heavily and bosses are desperate to start seeing things hit the screen.’

Tom Cruise’s much-awaited ‘Top Gun 2’ has also been postponed, with the source adding that it’s the ‘first in the pipeline for release’, two years after it was supposed to premiere.

MORE FROM DKODING: Tom Cruise Has Gone Mad, Preparing For Mission: Impossible 8 Even Before Mission: Impossible 7 Release

After continuous delays, one very public meltdown and countless tries to film across multiple countries during a global pandemic, the seventh instalment in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise is speculated to be the costliest one in its 26-year history. The film will hit cinemas in July 2023 following a turbulent production, during which an inflated studio budget fell short.

‘Mission Impossible’ facing Monetary Problems!

The producer giants Paramount and Skydance Media bosses pulling off the tricky stunt meant digging even deeper into increasingly threadbare pockets after the ongoing pandemic resulted in a spiral of costs, Variety reports.

The ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ which was released in 2018 cost $190million to produce, from location shoots across France, England, Norway and New Zealand, the new production has demanded an inconceivable $290million outlay. One core factor in the film’s gigantic budget has been the global pandemic, which spread across mainland Europe shortly after principal photography got underway in Venice in February 2020.

Sources claim there were issues in 2021 too when Paramount was faced with a bill for $50million in overages, caused by co-producer Skydance declining to exceed their pre-agreed contractual requirement regarding financial contributions in the making of the movie. Apart from all this, the film’s release date has been subject to change, with its original September 2021 launch delayed further to July 2022, with Paramount stating, “delays due to the ongoing pandemic”.

The delay in the release adds interest to an already exceeded budget while having a negative effect on work-in-progress ‘Mission: Impossible 8’, which is now expected to release on July 24, 2024, instead of its initial release date, July 7, 2023.

Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.