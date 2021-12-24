The Matrix Resurrections Has Royally Ignored Keanu Reeves

Few days ago ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer arrived, revealing Neo, Trinity, new faces, a lot of kung fu and iconic fight scenes.

‘The Matrix’, which was released to an unwitting public in 1999, revolutionised science fiction by combining cutting-edge special effects, kung fu, and philosophy into an improbable winning formula. ‘The Matrix’ became a cultural phenomenon after starring Keanu Reeves as Neo. Even people who have no interest in dystopian cinema understood the basic premise of ‘The Matrix’ franchise in 2021. Bending backwards, long leather coats and brightly coloured drugs suddenly took on completely new connotations.

‘The Matrix’s fascination has been inexhaustible for the past 18 years, with whispers of a sequel, spinoff, or reboot never far away. Finally, in August of this year, ‘The Matrix 4’ was announced.

The nearly three-minute teaser provided fans with a closer look at the impending sequel, which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, and Christina Ricci, as well as franchise veterans Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Lana Wachowski, who co-directed the original trilogy with her sister Lilly, returns to write and direct ‘Resurrections’.

After watching the teaser, it was evident that the new ‘Matrix’ film revisits the events of the first film, which came out in 1999. This time Reeves’ Neo is determined to use his newfound abilities to reclaim Trinity. The teaser also teases Agent Smith’s return, this time played by Jonathan Groff, as well as some highly-choreographed action sequences.

During an appearance on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’, to promote his upcoming film ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, the 57-year-old actor revealed that he and his co-star Carrie-Anne Moss had to jump off a 46-story building at least 19 times (yes, you read that right!) to make a specific sequence from the film look realistic.

As proven by the ‘John Wick’ movie, Reeves, like actor Tom Cruise, is famed for executing most of his stunts by himself. On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’, Reeves, who reprises his role as Neo in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, was asked about the “craziest thing” he had to do while filming the fourth instalment in the Matrix saga.

“Jump off a building … I’m going to guess around 46 stories”, the actor continued, explaining why he, Moss, and the filmmakers didn’t use post-production visual effects: “Because it’s Lana Wachowski and it’s ‘The Matrix’ and you need natural light and you want to do it real. I mean, there’s wires. Carrie-Anne and I grabbed hands and leapt off the building.”

“We wanted to do it in the perfect light in the morning, so we did it around 19, 20 times”, Reeves said when asked how many times he and Moss jumped off the building.

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ has released on December 22.