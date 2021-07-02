Issa Rae, the ‘Insecure’ star, is set to take over the Spider-Verse.

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ turned out to be a huge phenomenon among Spider-Man enthusiasts, given how rooted it is in the comics. It is a homage to the classic authenticity of Spider-Man. Thus, it was inevitable that the Oscar-winning animated film will have a sequel. Just like the first film portrayed wonderful African-American characters, its follow-up is also taking on the same approach by casting Issa Rae as Jessica Drew or Spider-Woman.

SPIDER-WOMAN AND SPIDER-FAN

Issa Rae is the leading star and the brains behind HBO’s successful show ‘Insecure’ that has done a brilliant job of giving a fresh, honest voice to the African-American community, which is also a leading force in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’. Therefore, it was only natural for a resonating personality like Rae to step into the shoes of Spider-Woman and voice Jessica Drew.

What makes her inclusion in the Spider-Man film all the more worthwhile is her obsession with Spider-Man. Last year, on being asked if she’d like to be a part of the Spider-Verse, she had replied,

“Since the third grade, I’ve loved Spider-Man, comic books, memorabilia, everything”,

Moreover, Issa had made it clear that although she is not averse to the possibility of being a Spider-Woman, she was “tired” of the studios “saturating” Spider-Man, whom she described as “my man”. Nevertheless, the refreshing gusto of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ turned out to be too tempting for her to turn down the role. Once she was finalized as the voice for Jessica Drew, she expressed on her Instagram that it is “a dream come true” for her as she has loved Spider-Man since the third grade.

The Latest Spider-Woman in Town Is Very ‘Insecure’

The excitement of the ‘Insecure’ star foreshadows all good things for the yet-untitled ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel and hopefully, Rae translates her passion onto the screen as well.

THE FUTURE OF SPIDER-VERSE

Jessica Drew, set to be played by Issa, first appeared as Spider-Woman in Marvel comics in 1977. Among the usual “spidey” traits like superhuman strength, ultra-sharp reflexes, and senses, quick speed and gliding, Jessica Drew also possesses pheromone manipulation which enables her to incite emotions in people to her liking and control them. This also allows her to potentially seduce others. Little has been revealed about the plot of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel but Jessica Drew’s diverse range of abilities will surely make the film more interesting. After all, how can one go wrong with a superheroine who blasts venom and projects bio-electric energy?

In addition, Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore will retain their roles as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman and Miles Morales/Spider-Man, respectively. Gwen Stacy in the film is an alternative version of the character and comes from Earth-65 where she was bitten by a radioactive spider in place of Peter Parker and thus, becomes the Spider-Woman. On the other hand, Miles Morales is a biracial teenager who took on Spider-Man’s title after the death of Peter Parker and was inducted into the comics in 2011.

Besides Issa Rae’s Jessica Drew, no new characters have been confirmed for the film. However, ‘Dune’ and ‘Star Wars’ star Oscar Isaac is expected to play Spider-Man 2099, otherwise known as Miguel O’Hara. Isaac had voiced Spider-Man 2099 in the end credits to ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ and his character images were also shared by the film’s original account on Twitter. Spider-Man 2099’s attempts to emulate a Spider-Man backfires badly and leads to a DNA connection between him and Morales.

The anticipation of Isaac’s inclusion in the multiverse film has grown stronger. A Spider-Verse film with Spider-Mans from different realities is possible only through the incorporation of such characters. The wait for the final reveal will be arduously long as the sequel to ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ is slated to release on 7 October 2022.

POST-INSECURE RAE

Circling back to the voice behind Jessica Drew who is Issa Rae, the writer-actress-producer is set to bid goodbye to the beloved HBO show ‘Insecure’. The fifth and final season of the landmark show is set to release this year and will definitely leave a void of authentic storytelling in its wake. However, she has signed a five-year film agreement with Warner Media through her production company Hoorae which opens the door for many exciting projects.

Issa is also expected to star in a film directed by Oscar-winning storyteller Jordan Peele, the man behind hits such as ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’. Despite Issa’s brainchild ‘Insecure’ reaching its final days, Rae has thrilling things on her radar, including Jessica Drew. With a work ethic and charisma like hers, the new Spider-Woman will have every ounce of life-affirming charm and energy.

What do you feel about Issa Rae as Spider-Woman Jessica Drew? Share with us in the comments!