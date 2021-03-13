The Flash Season 7: This New DC Villain Will Chill Your Nerves

We all know ‘The Flash’ is getting a new villain on season 7, but you must be armed with these facts about him before he scares you.

‘Shadowhunters’ alum Jon Cor has joined as the new DC’s villain on The CW’s superhero series ‘The Flash’ Season 7. He has been cast to play DC Comics villain Chillblaine a.k.a. scientist Mark Stevens. Scroll down to know who this man is before he readies himself to haunt you on ‘The Flash’.

Highlights —

About Jon Cor

Who is Chillblaine on ‘The Flash’ Season 7?

New villains on ‘The Flash’ Season 7 to impress young fans

About Jon Cor

According to his IMbd bio, Jon Cor is in his thirties and living in Vancouver, BC. And by the end of the second year of his Theater Arts and Performance program at Fanshawe College in London, ON, he was auditioning for big film franchises.

Video Credits: i GoT DC

He hasn’t looked back since then and has gone on to win increasingly important, diverse, and demanding roles in projects such as ABC Disney and Freeform’s ‘Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments’, Hallmark’s ‘Picture a Perfect Christmas’, Syfy’s ‘Dark Matter’, and CBC’s ‘Trouble in the Garden’, and now Warner Bros., DC Comics, and the CW’s ‘The Flash’.

Along with acting, he is also a writer, producer, an acrobatics-loving martial artist.

His biggest ambition is to release his first novel (“In Heat”) which he wrote when he was just nineteen years old. He has also written a collection of new and previously-published short stories (“A Murder of Prose”).

Read this about the new DC villain for ‘The Flash’ Season 7 before he chills your nerves

Cor is famous as Hodge Starkweather from Freeform’s supernatural teen drama ‘Shadowhunters’. He appeared in other TV shows as well, including ‘Lost in Space’, ‘Supernaturals’, ‘Suits’, ‘Life With Derek, Degrassi: The Next Generation’, ‘Being Erica’, and ‘Being Human’, among others. He continues his theatre journey alongside his acting career, which includes ‘Saw: The Final Chapter’.

Related: The Flash Season 7: High-End Drama And Twists Await You In The Upcoming Season

Who is Chillblaine on ‘The Flash’ Season 7?

The official description of the character says:

“Mark Stevens is a charismatic bad boy obsessed with cryogenic technology. But when he’s not breaking into corporate safes, he’s busy breaking hearts with his irresistible charm and roguish style. Armed with his own cold weapons, he’ll become a new thorn in the side of Team Flash as the DC Comics villain Chillblaine.”

The Chillblaine and fellow villain Golden Glider, aka Lisa Snart, worked as partners in DC comics. According to “Digital Spy”, Peyton List is not planning to reprise her role from season 1.

‘The Flash’/Barry Allen will face an even more powerful enemy, one that is a big danger to his team, and might tear his marriage apart.

We’ll be seeing a whole bunch of fan favourite villains making a return for season 7, as per Danielle Nicolet, who plays attorney Cecile Horton in the Arrowverse series.

Video Credits: Pagey

She told “ComicBook.com” that though she not allowed to reveal the details of the upcoming season, all she can tell is that there will be some form of time-travel on ‘The Flash’ Season 7. And we will be meeting old and new villains this season.

New villains on ‘The Flash’ Season 7 to impress young fans

Not just Chillblaine, Team Flash will be facing the real Godspeed. Showrunner Eric Wallace also confirmed that he will be one of ‘The Flash’ Season 7 big bads. He wants to do this for new fans. He told “Entertainment Weekly” that he is interested in drawing the younger generation to ‘The Flash’. These neophytes want to see a villain of their generation. According to him, they don’t relate to Silver Age villains and Bronze Age villains. Wallace said that a young girl or a young boy will ask for a villain of their times.

Are you excited for the new season of ‘The Flash’? Let us know in the comments section below.