The Flash Movie: Disruptive Smallville Cameo Confirmed

It is reported that Smallville cameo is in the talks for ‘The Flash’ movie.

Cameos, crossovers, are probably what makes a movie or a TV series more interesting. And the excitement doubles when we talk about two of our absolute favourites. Well, this time it is about ‘Smallville’ and ‘The Flash’. Yes, you are hearing it right!. The rumours have it that ‘Smallville’ might make an appearance in ‘The Flash’. But how accurate are these rumours? Let’s find out.

What is ‘Smallville’ about?

This 10 seasons action-fiction TV series is about a young Clark Kent aka Superman, who is trying to come to terms with his superpowers. However, things were not easy for Superman as he had to conceal his super abilities from Lana Lang, his love interest and also from Lex Luthor, who later becomes his arch-enemy. The town ‘Smallville’ starts to sense the presence of kryptonite, which leads to some mysterious mutations in the residents, ultimately trying to destroy Clark.

Will we see ‘Smallville’ cameo in ‘The Flash’?

Well, the chances of ‘Smallville’’s appearance in ‘The Flash’ are really high. According to “Geekosity”, Warner Bros is looking at a lot of cameos from the DC Universe, this includes the ‘Smallville’ cameo in ‘The Flash’. This means that Tom Welling could also return and reprise the role of Kal-El. Along with Tom, some other prominent faces might also make an appearance in the movie.

When will ‘The Flash’ release?

To see ‘The Flash’ in the theatres, you will have to wait till November 4, 2022. Yes, that’s when the movie is scheduled to release. The plot of the movie is not yet known, but it will, of course, revolve around the superhero comic book, The flash. Talking about the cast, Ezra Miller would be seen playing The Flash, along with Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne.

Logo of ‘The Flash’ revealed

Two days back, the director of the film, Andy Muschietti released the logo of the movie on his Instagram and captioned it as, “Here we go! The Flash Day 1”. Also, marking the beginning of the production of ‘The Flash’.

You can check the logo of the movie here.

How excited are you about ‘The Flash’? Let us know your views below