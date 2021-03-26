The Flash Is Going Beyond Season 7; Season 8 And Season 9 To Flash Soon

Will Grant Gustin return for another season of ‘The Flash’? Let’s find out!

The popular superhero series, ‘The Flash‘, premiered in 2014. Since then, the series has had six seasons that have made it one of the most popular of the Arrowverse shows. It currently also includes ‘Supergirl‘, ‘Batwoman‘, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, and ‘Black Lightning’. In January 2020, the show was renewed for a seventh season. So, will the show be further renewed for another season? Where there talks of ‘The Flash’ Season 8 and 9 before the shutdown?

Season 7 of ‘The Flash’ has been delayed to March 2021. Earlier the show had a release date of 23rd February. But do not worry, The CW will air the series premiere of ‘Superman & Lois’ at 8 pm ET/PT. It will later be followed by a half-hour special titled ‘Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope’. After its special debut on 23rd February, ‘Superman & Lois’ will move to the 9 pm ET/PT time slot on Tuesdays. ‘The Flash’ will maintain its usual 8 pm ET/PT time slot from 2nd March.

Just like other The CW’s show, season 6 of ‘The Flash’ came to an end after nineteen episodes. The season was slated to release twenty-two episodes but decided to hold the series due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”, writer Eric Wallace was asked if the pandemic changed its original storyline plans.

Wallace mentioned that has not changed how they are going to wrap up the arc, because of the three episodes that are still remaining are now the first three episodes of season 7. That only left them with what they had always intended as their two-part season finale of season 6 to follow in episode 702 and 703, which is wrapping up Eva’s story. That is all going to be the same. Though he felt they might tweak it a little bit keeping the pandemic situation in mind. He felt they would have to adjust that without adjusting the story because Eva’s story is on a very specific trajectory that they want to honour and finish.

The other big thing that the pandemic affected was the rest of the shape of season 7. Eric Wallace had already started working on season 7 of ‘The Flash’ when the pandemic happened. So it was really: How does it affect the top of season 7? He felt it was making it even better and stronger because it was forcing everyone to look at the two separate things, which is the end of Eva’s story and the beginning of the next villain’s story. How he related to Barry and Iris and also that they have to be connected even more because there is not a summer break anymore.

Grant Gustin confirms ‘The Flash’ Season 8 and 9 talks before the shutdown

Before the shutdown, many talks were surrounding ‘The Flash’ Season 8 and 9. In a chat with Michael Rosenbaum on his ‘Inside of You’ podcast, actor Grant Gustin confirmed that his current contract for ‘The Flash’ will end after season 7. He further confessed that he does not know what is in store for ‘The Flash’.

Gustin shared that the conversation had started already for adding potential seasons. Unfortunately, the pandemic happened, and the talks about ‘The Flash’ Season 8 and 9 stopped. He did add that before the pandemic there were negotiations regarding the future of ‘The Flash’. Hence, there is a good possibility that Grant Gustin could return to play the superhero for season 8 and 9.

Though he felt that he has lost out on other film and theatre opportunities because of ‘The Flash’ and that it is frustrating. He does want to do more of ‘The Flash’ and was glad that he was locked into his original seven-season contract.

If it happens, ‘The Flash’ will become the longest-running Arrowverse show. But do keep in mind that nothing has been confirmed yet.