TRENDING TODAY

The Flash Is Going Beyond Season 7; Season 8 And Season 9 To Flash Soon

The Flash season 7
DKODING Studio
Geetika Kanwara
Geetika Kanwara

I started my career as an Analyst with McKinsey but, my inclination towards the field of marketing-led me into grabbing a masters in Marketing. Life took a big circle and got me back to writing like my early childhood days. I worked as a Digital Marketing Intern with Scraplabs and as a Content Writing Associate with a travel company known as Liamtra. If not writing, you'll find me binge-watching a Netflix show, reading a book, listening to music or watching cute dog videos.

Previous Article
Henry Cavill vs Dwayne Johnson Aka Superman vs Black Adam Is Now A Reality
No Newer Articles