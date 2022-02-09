The Crown’ Season 5 Release Date: Every Thing We Know So Far

‘The Crown’ happens to be one of the best-reviewed period dramas streaming on Netflix. Centred around the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her personal and social life, the drama premiered on November 4, 2016. Starting from the year 1947, the drama captured the Queen’s life in the decades following, dramatizing her romances and political rivalries. The fourth season of ‘The Crown’ was released on November 15, 2021, and opened to worldwide critical acclaim. The fifth season of the series is expected to arrive on Netflix, in November 2022. We at DKODING are here to talk about everything we know about the new upcoming season and the release date.

‘Crown’ Season 5 November 2022 release

‘The Crown’ Season 5 release date

As mentioned before, the story of Queen Elizabeth II was featured in the first four seasons. Going by it, the fifth season will cover the decade of the 1990s and beyond in the life of the Queen. So, we can hope to see more drama churning in the Queen’s life in more recent years. The main cast of the series is expected to remain the same as there is no report about a major shuffling of the cast. However, in order to portray an older Queen, we can see Imelda Staunton playing the lead role as the Queen. Imelda has already won a Golden Globe Award for her acting hence, it would be great to see another accomplished actress bringing her touch to the role.

On the other hand, Jonathan Pryce will play the late Prince Philip in season 5. Hence, other than hiring age-appropriate actors to play some key roles, the cast will be a major highlight of the fifth season. It is a given as primarily ‘The Crown’ is a character-based drama, centred around the lives of the British royalty and how they go about mending their internal conflicts while maintaining a respectful presence in front of the media and the world.

As for the official release date of ‘The Crown’ Season 5, there has been no confirmation about it. But it is most likely that the new season will premiere in November 2022. The fifth and the sixth season, which is also expected to be the last, will focus on the life of the Queen in the 21st century. The characters will finally come closer to the way we are used to seeing them now.

In 2020, it was estimated that the budget for ‘The Crown’ has touched a quarter of a billion USD, which makes it one of the most expensive television series of all time. Winning several Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globes, the critically acclaimed series is highly awaited by fans globally.

FAQ

Q. Is ‘The Crown’ based on completely true events?

A. ‘The Crown’ is a blend of fiction and facts, depicting the life of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain.

Q. Is ‘The Crown’ filmed in Buckingham Place?

A. Buckingham Palace wasn’t available, so the interior was recreated in other locations.

Q. Where can you stream ‘The Crown’?

A. ‘The Crown’ can be streamed on Netflix.

