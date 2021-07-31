The Crown Recent Casting Has Angelina Jolie Angle: Details Inside!

Angelina Jolie is one of the most renowned stars in Hollywood. Find out how the actress and her image have affected the upcoming season of the hit Netflix original series, ‘The Crown’.

Angelina Jolie is an American actress. She is also a humanitarian and filmmaker. The Hollywood star was born in Los Angeles, California, and is the daughter of Jon Voight. Since Jon Voight is himself an Oscar-nominated actor, it is not surprising that his daughter would follow in his footsteps to also carve out a Hollywood career for herself.

Highlights —

Angelina Jolie’s relation to Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

Angelina Jolie’s past relationship

Latest developments about the new season of ‘The Crown’

Angelina Jolie started her acting career right after graduating high school. One of Angelina Jolie’s first credits in Hollywood was for a film named ‘Cyborg 2’ in 1993. Here, Angelina Jolie played an advanced Westworld-like cyborg who was being controlled to serve as an assassin for an evil corporation. She starred in this movie opposite actor Elias Koteas. Angelina Jolie’s big break was said to be in a TV movie called ‘Gia’ for HBO. In this movie, Angelina Jolie played a model named Gia Carangi, who died of AIDS.

‘The Crown’ is a Netflix series that tells the story of England’s royal family. The main character of ‘The Crown’ is Queen Elizabeth II, who is still in rule today. However, the show also tells the story of the other supporting members of the royal family, the government officials of that time (like Winston Churchill), and the state of the country in the 1950s. The show explores the concept of the monarchy and its purpose through its multiple seasons. The first season starts with Queen Elizabeth II taking the throne after the passing of her father. Along with the crown, comes lots of responsibilities and challenges in the Queen’s personal life that she must now learn to deal with.

‘The Crown’ Recent Casting Has Angelina Jolie. Details Inside!

‘The Crown’ shows audiences various important events and periods of time in the life of the royal family. Unlike other shows where one season lasts for about a year, seasons of ‘The Crown’ can span many years. One episode may only cover the events of a few days while other episodes can have months pass by to capture the story of the particular time in the royal family’s life.

The first two seasons of ‘The Crown’ showed the early stages in the Queen’s life, where she was a new monarch. Actress Claire Foy played the lead role in these seasons. For seasons three and four, the cast was switched out for new actors to come and play older versions of the characters. Now, Oscar-winning actress Olivia Coleman plays the role of the Queen.

ANGELINA JOLIE’S PAST RELATIONSHIPS

Most people know of Angelina Jolie’s relationship with Brad Pitt. However, the actress has been married to two other people. Angelina Jolie was also married to Billy Bob Thornton and Johnny Lee Miller.

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Lee Miller worked together as stars of the 1995 film ‘Hackers’. This is where they developed a romantic relationship and got married. This marriage was short-lived as the couple separated three years later in 1998. It is worth noting that both of them have still continually been respectful about each other and always speak fondly of their relationship when asked about it in interviews.

What might interest some is that Angelina Jolie was recently spotted visiting Johnny Lee Miller’s apartment with a bottle of wine. She then visited Johnny Lee Miller again with her son. Tabloids have taken these visits as a sign that Angelina Jolie and Johnny Lee Miller might be in a relationship again.

ANGELINA JOLIE’S CONNECTION TO ‘THE CROWN’

Johnny Lee Miller has been cast as Prime Minister John Major in the upcoming season of ‘The Crown’. Many websites have assumed that Angelina Jolie’s husband is in ‘The Crown’ only because of her. These sources claim that Jolie and her star power have persuaded the creative team behind ‘The Crown’ to cast Johnny Lee Miller. That said, most sources have little to no proof to support these claims. This means that Angelina Jolie’s husband is in ‘The Crown’ by his own merit and not because of the upcoming ‘Eternals’ star and her influence.

What are your thoughts on the next season of ‘The Crown’? Share your thoughts about it and the Angelina Jolie-Johnny Lee Miller relationship in the comments below.