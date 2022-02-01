The Big Bang Theory’s Ending Messed Up With The Show’s Essence: Here’s Why!

‘The Big Bang Theory’ did not end with a bang, but it still ended in the best way possible. The brilliant character development did take away the show’s essence, but it also left a much deeper impact on the fans of the show.

One of the greatest highlights of great fiction is character development. It runs hand in hand with the story and the sequence of events. While character development has remained one of the essential highlights of dramas such as ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Game of Thrones’, it can get a pass when it comes to comedy. ‘The Big Bang Theory’ was a sitcom that ran for 12 highly successful seasons. One of the biggest highlights of the show remained the geeky nature of the show’s protagonists which was more of a running joke. Whether it be Sheldon Cooper’s witty scientific remarks or Raj’s extensively geeky ones, the fanbase of the series enjoyed some great moments throughout its long run.

However, the makers did not give that much importance to these characteristics towards the finale of the show. So, did they cheat the fans with that or was it artistically more satisfying?

‘The Big Bang Theory’ focused on a group of science nerds with exceptionally high IQs. However, in one way or the other, they are all losers and bad at social interactions. The quintessential geeks we must say! Then there is Penny, an attractive young girl who is socially active. But then again, she has her own struggles both in her personal and professional life. She is bad at marketing herself and is not as educated. When all these characters meet, it gives rise to some of the most hilarious situations on the show. Throughout the seasons, it remained the central source of humour.

‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ Ending Compromised with the Show’s Essence. Here’s why!

However, by the finale, all the characters had turned their lives around by focusing on improving their skills. All the requirements of character development were met. But did that, in any way, impact the overall experience of the series? Or was it a compromise that the writers settled on in order to meet the standards of realistic storytelling?

By the end of the show, the writers kept changing things a bit to avoid repetitiveness and this led to the fans’ interest being maintained throughout the show’s run. The main characters’ lives turned around 180 degrees. Sheldon ended up winning the Nobel Prize, which he was after during the entire run of the series. Penny became the head of the sales team of a company she worked at. It was also revealed that she settled down with Leonard. The show’s ending also showed all the other characters as happy in their respective lives.

In the latter seasons, the characters were seen interacting deeply with each other, adjusting to each other’s weaknesses. Perhaps that’s what made the show extremely well written and contributed to its modern cult classic status. The final flash-forward also ventured into a dark territory which is how it happens in real life. It achieved the task of making the audience connect more with the on-screen characters. But even then, there was a great balance struck between the usual characteristic whims of the characters and their transparent character development. It was only because of this that the fans connected so well with the finale and even teared up during a few bits.

There was a combination of great writing, stellar performances and overall design of the show that made it a modern cult classic. The amazing character development was just an added bonus.

Tell us in the comments which character did you connect with the most during the final season of ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Also tell us who, according to you, was the funniest character on the show.