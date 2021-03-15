Raj jokingly predicted the arrival of Mayim Bialik’s Amy Farrah Fowler in the very first season of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, though she debuted at the end of season 3.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ started as a story of four nerdy scientists and their next-door neighbour, Penny. The globally hit TV sitcom by CBS revolved entirely on these five characters, for its first three seasons. Then, by the end of season 3, the show was joined by Amy Farrah Fowler (played by Mayim Bialik) and she turned the life of Sheldon Cooper 360 degrees and influenced the show. Amy became an integral part of the sitcom because Sheldon changed completely after he met her.

Though Amy first appeared at the end of the series’ third season, it turns out that her arrival on the series was forecasted long before that. Raj made a joke that involved Bialik herself, that too in the very first season of ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Before we tell you what Raj said, let’s recall how Sheldon met Amy in the café. In ‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ Season 3 finale, “The Lunar Excitation“, Amy first appeared after Raj and Howard set up an online dating profile for Sheldon. Mayim Bialik joined the series in a recurring capacity after the initial meeting, until she became a series regular in the fourth season. Thereafter, she appeared throughout the series until its season 12 finale.

The interesting fact is that Mayim Bialik has been associated with ‘The Big Bang Theory’ even before her debut in season 3. The actor’s history with ‘The Big Bang Theory’ actually stretches back to the first season. In the episode titled “The Bat Jar Conjecture”, from the first season, Raj, Leonard, Howard, and Sheldon signed up for a Physics Bowl competition at the university. An obvious disagreement between the gang leads to Sheldon leaving the team to form his own. The others then begin searching for a replacement. And look who they found!

Raj knew Amy is the girl for Sheldon even before Mayim Bialik’s debut on ‘The Big Bang Theory’

After searching for possible contenders who were smart enough to match Sheldon’s intelligence, Raj suggested a girl.

Raj declared, “You know who is apparently very smart is the girl who played TV’s Blossom”. He mentioned that the actress has a “PhD in neuroscience or something“. Though, the trio of friends don’t end up recruiting TV’s Blossom to their team, what’s interesting here is that it was Mayim Bialik who starred as Blossom Ruby Russo in ‘Blossom’.

Season 1 predicted Amy is the girl even before writers did

It was only a joke but seems like Bialik was considered as someone to match Sheldon Cooper. She was on ‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ radar almost from the start. Obviously, the writers of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ had no idea what the future had in store for Mayim. But, looking back, this scene makes for a fun prediction about what would happen on the sitcom a few years later.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ ran for 12 years on CBS from 2007-2019 and starred Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Mayim Bialik. People are still re-watching it on HBO Max, and they come up with a fan theory one after the other.

Let us know if you also love watching ‘The Big Bang Theory’. If you have crafted a fan theory, do share it with us in the comments section below.