Why ‘The Big Bang Theory’ missed an opportunity in making Kunal Nayyar's Raj an irresistible heartthrob

Kunal Nayyar ditches his character Rajesh “Raj” Koothrappali’s eccentric sweater vests in favour of a more refined look. Keep reading to find out how TBBT missed the opportunity of making Kunal Nayyar’s Raj an irresistible heartthrob.

It’s been over a year since CBS‘ long-running sitcom, ‘The Big Bang Theory’, ended after 12 seasons. Although the main cast members of the show have since moved on to other projects, their time on the show is still talked about. As a result, there are new details concerning the project that people may not be aware of, including the most recent information about the Pasadena gang’s Indian members.

You might remember him from his role as a socially awkward astrophysicist. Kunal Nayyar, on the other hand, demonstrates that he is far from bashful in front of the camera. For a more elegant look, the actor ditches his character Rajesh “Raj” Koothrappali’s odd sweater vests. In this chosen set of breathtaking pictures, see the handsome ‘The Big Bang Theory’ star channel his finest model behaviour. You must see the pictures on Meg Perotti’s profile, CBS.com’s exclusive.

KUNAL NAYYAR DID STRUGGLE WITH BECOMING A HEARTTHROB THOUGH!!

Raj dated a lot of girls over the years, but he never seemed to find the right woman to spend the rest of his life with – partly due to his selective mutism and his exceedingly bashful demeanour. He finally sought his father’s help in the last season of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, asking him to match him up with someone as he became increasingly concerned about ending up alone, especially after Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy’s (Mayim Bialik) wedding. He meets Anu (Rati Gupta), a successful concierge with a no-nonsense attitude. The couple chose to get engaged after an initial argument, but they ended up breaking up in the middle of arranging their wedding. Raj is the only key cast member who doesn’t have a partner by the end of the movie, but he’s come a long way from his shy days and can now strike up a discussion with ladies without having a nervous breakdown.

While this helped him overcome his selective mutism, Raj’s first real heartbreak in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ was the clincher. Raj was naturally saddened when Lucy (Kate Micucci), after developing a real attraction to him, decided to end things with him because she felt too pushed when he wanted to introduce her to his friends. He eventually accepted the reality of their breakup after moping for a period. Raj was able to go on with his life despite the breakup, which taught him that women aren’t all that scary. He grew more confident in himself as a result of that experience, and he began dating more actively again.

The truth is that drinking didn’t help Raj relax when it comes to approaching ladies. His friends were aware of this, as evidenced by ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 2 Episode 17 “The Terminator Decoupling”, in which the boys disclosed that alcohol had only a placebo effect on him. For him, it was more of a psychological war than anything else.

So, while he was still unmarried when the comedy concluded, there’s a good chance he’ll find his life partner one day.