Kaley Cuoco is currently nominated for Emmy for her performance in‘The Flight Attendant’, but didn’t she already deserve an Emmy for her performance in TBBT?

With her first two career Emmy nominations for ‘The Flight Attendant’ in the Comedy Series and Lead Actress Comedy Series, the actress finally earned a large kiss and an embrace from the Television Academy after starring in 279 episodes of ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Kaley Cuoco co-produces the HBO Max series with Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. under her Yes, Norman banner.

Highlights —

Kaley Cuoco’s overwhelming reaction to her first Emmy nomination

Does Kaley Cuoco deserve an Emmy nomination for TBBT?

Kaley Cuoco has earned her first Emmy nomination for 'The Flight Attendant.' pic.twitter.com/5g7rcRGaEU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 13, 2021

OVERWHELMING REACTION TO HER FIRST EMMY NOMINATION

While Cuoco was a standout as Penny on ‘The Big Bang Theory’, she was relieved when the show ended because it gave her a fresh start. After a decade as Penny, she chose to produce and star in ‘The Flight Attendant’, which gave her a fresh start in the industry. The series has been a huge success, and Cuoco is fantastic as Bowden, a character who manages to be likeable despite her sometimes infuriating ineptness and poor decision-making. The show’s success was confirmed when it received eight Emmy nominations, including one for Cuoco for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ turned out to be a disappointment for Kaley Cuoco

Related: Kaley Cuoco’s Husband Struggling To Keep Her Happy

Cuoco took to Instagram to share the moment she found out she had been nominated for her first Emmy for ‘The Flight Attendant’. Her post included two video snippets, the first of which showed her reaction to her Outstanding Actress nomination and the second to ‘The Flight Attendant’s’ nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. Cuoco goes from squeals to tears to simply laying her head in her hands in the two clips, which are mostly wordless. “I’m so happy right now”, she says, her only words.

DOES KALEY CUOCO DESERVE AN EMMY NOMINATION FOR TBBT?

It also seems that in her early career, TBBT turns out to be a disappointment. In one of the fan pages from 2012, a fan quoted, “I wonder if Kaley Cuoco will ever be nominated for an Emmy. She deserves to at least be nominated! She is great in Big Bang Theory. I honestly have no clue. Jim has, of course, been nominated and won. Twice. Johnny was nominated last year. There is now talk Mayim Bialik could be nominated this year. And they all deserve it in my mind. I just wonder why is Kaley seemingly always left out of the discussion? Is the actress category just more difficult to get into? This has been a thought I have had for a while. I don’t expect to see her ever nominated for one, but I think she deserves to be. I’m not saying she should win. But she deserves to be nominated”.

Video Credits: Entertainment Tonight

Obviously, it turns out that not all fans are on the same page. What’re your thoughts on this? Does she deserve an Emmy for her performance on TBBT. Let us know in the comments down below.