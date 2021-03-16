We Just Found Out The Big Bang Theory And Two And A Half Men Belong To The Same Universe

A theory of comedy fans is beginning to gain a lot of traction. Spectators have found that ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Two and a Half Men’ are in the same universe.

The series ‘The Big Bang Theory’ (2007–2019) and ‘Two and a Half Men’ (2003–2015) are among the most successful sitcoms of all time. Both series are made by producer and director Chuck Lorre. Apparently, the ‘Big Bang Theory’ nerds have nothing to do with the brothers Charlie (Charlie Sheen) and Alan Harper (Jon Cryer) and co. However, fans have now found a commonality between both series, which strengthens the assumption that they are set in the same universe.

We’ve seen some fascinating crossovers in the past, but these are subtle references that really make people excited. There was, as it were, a slight ‘Two and a Half Men’ reference in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ that most fans had overlooked.

It is not unusual for directors and producers like Chuck Lorre to point out other works in their series. Such crossovers are often easy to spot. In the fourth episode of the second season, Sheen made a guest appearance with the nerds. For a brief moment, he can be seen in the Cheesecake Factory with Rajesh Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar).

There was also a connection in ‘Two and a Half Men’. Jake Harper (Angus T. Jones) uses, in the 20th episode of the tenth season, Sheldon Cooper’s famous phrase “Bazinga” and adds: “This is from a TV series”.

Now fans have found another similarity in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Two and a Half Men’, which appears in both series. In the third episode of the third season of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), and Sheldon sit on the sofa and watch TV. Leonard replies to a question that they are watching the anime series “Oshikuru Demon Samurai”. This is a fictional series that also played a role in ‘Two and a Half Men’.

Five years earlier, Charlie Harper was commissioned to come up with the theme song for the new series “Oshikuru Demon Samurai” in the tenth episode of the second season. The connections suggest that both series could take place in one universe. This has not been officially confirmed though.

So, without making outright crossover episodes like that of the Arrow verse, how did two separate shows on the small screen become so weirdly intertwined? It turns out all it takes is a connection to one of the most prominent personalities in the history of TV.

Chuck Lorre was responsible for some of the most successful television shows of all time, and it just so happens that Lorre had a hand in making and producing both ‘Two and a Half Men’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

That’s right, the same guy who also brought other big shows to the world, such as ‘Grace Under Fire’, ‘Dharma & Greg’, ‘Mike & Molly’, and ‘Mom’, brought these two major shows to the world as well. It’s amazing that Lorre was so good on the small screen, and it makes sense why ‘Two and a Half Men’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory’ relate to each other.

Now that both of these shows are off-air, it’s going to be fun to see what fans can dig up from other links over time. Given that many people rewatch these shows on a regular basis, we are sure that further similarities will be discovered and explored!

Have you ever witnessed some other crossovers? Please do comment down below if you’ve witnessed such epic crossovers. We’d love to know more about it.