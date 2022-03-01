The Batman To Copy Superman Villain

Matt Reeves has clearly stated that ‘The Batman’ will not have any DCEU influence whatsoever. But a new development regarding the film hints towards the involvement of a character from the Superman universe.

‘The Batman’, directed by Matt Reeves, will arrive in the first week of March 2022 after a long wait. Reeves has categorically stated that his version of Batman is totally different from the one we saw in DCEU with Ben Affleck playing the role. Hence, the fans were assured that ‘The Batman’ will be a standalone film and will have no other characters from other DCEU films or superheroes. But some new information regarding the film is challenging this perception. Thanks to the upcoming superhero film’s tie-in novelization, there is a great chance that at least for one character, ‘The Batman’ will venture out of Gotham City and explore other territories of the vast DC universe.

“My dad and I need to get away. Maybe Metropolis. I hear LexCorp Race Team is taking on new mechanics”, reads a passage from ‘Before the Batman: The Original Movie Novel’. A character named Rex says this to another character, which confirms the existence of the world of Metropolis outside the boundaries of Gotham. It can also mean that one of Superman’s villains from the city of Metropolis might get to lock horns with Robert Pattinson’s Batman/Bruce Wayne.

However, it can’t be said for certain that the film will have any character or obvious nods from the world of Superman, but it does indicate ‘something’. Not with this film, but perhaps in the future Batman films by Matt Reeves, will we get to explore some new villains, probably from the Superman Universe. However, considering the current trend in the Superhero universes, it is highly unlikely that Matt Reeves will contain the Dark Knight in the world of Gotham in the upcoming sequels as well.

The DC cinematic universe has been on the downside of things since the debacle of ‘Justice League’, which was helmed by Joss Whedon, who took over from Zack Snyder. Even after ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ received a massive response, DC seems to be in no mood to revive the franchise to allow the fans to achieve a conclusion to the ongoing saga, which was left incomplete. Director Zack Snyder has also shown no interest in the revival of the DC cinematic universe built up lovingly by him.

On the other hand, actors Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill are both unsure about their future with the DCEU. So, the success of ‘The Batman’ matters a lot for the future of the DC cinematic universe.

‘The Batman’, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz and directed by Matt Reeves, is all set to release on March 4, 2022. The film takes a different look at Batman and, as per Reeves, it’s a rendition of the iconic character which has never been seen before on the big screen. Let’s wait for the film and decide for ourselves how true these claims are!

So much depends on the box office prospect of ‘The Batman’ as it can singlehandedly revive the future of the DCEU. DKODING wishes the best to Matt Reeves and the team for the film that releases next week.

Tell us in the comments what do you think of the future of DCEU. Also, tell us about your take on Robert Pattinson’s casting for the role of Batman.

