The Batman To Continue Without Robert Pattinson As Batman

A new source claims that the protagonist, Robert Pattinson is having a difficult time coping up with the director Matt Reeves, and the star might not return for a sequel. Keep reading to know more.

Robert Pattinson moved on to a range of acclaimed independent ventures after starring as Edward Cullen and became a megastar. ‘Tenet’ and ‘The Batman’ marks his comeback to the big screen, and the brief footage from Matt Reeves‘ DC film showcased his incredible vision for Gotham. Pattinson, though, is said to be wary, according to a new story. Because Reeves is said to be a perfectionist who will keep shooting until he gets exactly what he wants.

Robert Pattinson might not show up for ‘The Batman’ sequels

Wait! This might be a rumour

This latest report comes from The Sun, which claims to have a source within ‘The Batman’s production. According to the source, Robert Pattinson‘s filming experience has been unpleasant, owing to the amount of time he’s had to spend in Batman’s distinctive superhero suit for Matt Reeves’ numerous takes. And the 34-year-old actor seemed to be weary after apparently recording take after take in full superhero garb.

The source claimed,

“Filming has been a gruelling process, especially for Robert, as Matt is such a perfectionist. He’ll insist on doing scenes over and over again and get bogged down in the tiny detail. Some­times it’s like he doesn’t know when to stop”.

Robert Pattinson to quit from the upcoming ‘The Batman’ movies

While the source of information was not revealed, it would seem reasonable for Matt Reeves to devote a significant amount of time and effort to create his portrayal of Gotham City in ‘The Batman’. The Caped Crusader is undoubtedly the most well-known superhero of all time, and he has been adapted for film several times throughout the years. While Robert Pattinson has large shoes to fill in the role of Bruce Wayne, Reeves is the guy in charge of the entire film.

The claim about ‘The Batman’s’ production could just be a rumour, but the cast and crew are undoubtedly under a lot of pressure to deliver the highly awaited standalone film. The film’s production was halted months ago due to worldwide health concerns, and after they resumed work, they encountered a two-week hiatus.

Whatever is going on in the set of ‘The Batman’, excitement for the movie is at an all-time high. While the film was postponed until 2022 due to the production halts, the first footage showed at DC Fandome surely piqued the public’s interest. The idea of Matt Reeves for Gotham’s Protector has been pushed back, and the trio of villains feels ultra-realistic. This features Colin Farrell, who as The Penguin is unrecognisable in prosthetics.

To the delight of DC fans, a number of distinct Batman versions will be returning to screens in the coming years. In addition to Robert Pattinson’s new take, Ben Affleck took part in the Snyder Cut reshoots. He and Michael Keaton will also appear as Bats in the next ‘Flash’ film starring Ezra Miller.

‘The Batman’ is set to arrive in theatres on March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, stay tuned with us for more updates.