The Batman Sequel Cast: Robert Pattinson’s Casting In Danger Thanks To Tom Holland

Matt Reeves directed ‘The Batman’ has turned out to be a major box office and critical success. In a recent interview, Robert Pattinson accidentally revealed who’s going to be the villain in ‘The Batman’ sequel.

‘The Batman‘, starring Robert Pattinson, has been hailed as one of the best Batman films of all time. DC fans eagerly anticipated the film, and it appears that it did not disappoint. As a result, plans for a sequel are already in the works. Given the enthusiastic audience reaction to the film, it appears likely that a sequel will get released within the next couple of years. In a recent interview, Robert Pattinson inadvertently revealed who might be opposing Batman in the sequel.

Highlights —

‘The Batman’ sequel cast

Tom Holland Vs Robert Pattison Batman?

‘The Batman’ sequel cast

Paul Dano and Zoe Kravitz, along with Pattinson, were present during an interview when Pattinson accidentally spilt the beans on who ‘The Batman’ will be facing off in the sequel. Robert mentioned it could be the Court of Owls. Dano was quick to reply to this and hushed Pattinson immediately.

Matt Reeves directed ‘The Batman’ has turned out to be a major box office and critical success

Zoe joined them as she signalled to them both to keep it, mum. Dano went on to say that it was a good thing the Court of Owls wasn’t in the film. It prompted the overthinking DC lore fan club to speculate that the Owls will play the main villains in the next film.

MORE FROM DKODING: Spider-Man: No Way Home Actor Reveals That One Of The Spideys Used Fake Buttocks

Aside from the villain, there is a good chance that all of the current cast members will reprise their roles in the sequel film. Returning cast members include Robert Pattinson’s Batman, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Andy Serks’ Alfred, and Jeffrey Wright’s Commissioner Gordon. There was also talk that the Joker might make an appearance in the film. We saw more than one Spider-Man villain in the recently released ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘. We also had two villains in the movie ‘The Batman’, Riddler and Penguin. As a result, it is possible that ‘The Batman 2’ will feature more than one villain.

Tom Holland Vs Robert Pattison Batman?

On the other hand, the globetrotting success of ‘No Way Home’ might also impact the casting for the sequel. ‘The Batman’ is on its way to becoming DC’s highest-grossing film. ‘No Way Home’ became the best grosser MCU film. That might also play a big role in deciding the future of ‘The Batman’. Both the films got released within a span of two months, and the symbolic battle between Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson might impact how both the franchises will go from here.

Director Matt Reeves has already planned a sequel. He revealed it in an interview a week before ‘The Batman’s’ release. Again, in a superhero film, the villain is just as important as the hero, if not more so. As a result, the villain’s casting is and will remain the biggest mystery surrounding ‘The Batman 2’ until the trailer or behind-the-scenes footage from the film sets is ‘leaked.’

Tell us in the comment who can play the bad guy in the sequel to ‘The Batman’. Also, tell us who’s the best ‘The Batman’ villain you have ever witnessed so far.

Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.