The Batman Has Ruined Every Other Film At The Box office

The Batman Movie starring Robert Pattinson is slowly and steadily breaking all records on box office globally. Will it beat Spiderman: No Way Home?

The Batman faced several delays for years, but it is making up for the lost time by breaking records on box office. Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz have received rave reviews with Rotten Tomatoes giving them “certified fresh” 85%. This proves that The Batman has managed to impress the critics as well as the masses.

The Batman opening is nothing beyond its blockbuster future in March

Highlights:

The Batman opening: a relief for DC

Is Robert Pattinson’s The Batman a real success?

What’s waiting for The Batman in the March

The movie takes the audience on Bruce Wayne‘s journey as Batman. Gotham this time has found a new enemy in the Riddler (Paul Dano). Colin Farrell plays the Penguin, while Jeffery Wright is seen as Jim Gordon, and Andy Serkis plays Alfred.

The Batman Movie starring Robert Pattinson is slowly and steadily breaking all records on box office globally

Matt Reeves directed piece The Batman opened to a whooping $128.5M in the US. The movie has become the highest grossing movie of 2022 so far beating The Uncharted. It is currently only second to Spider-Man: No Way Home that made $260M opening weekend. However, it still has chances to win lately on gross revenues.

The Dark Knight portrayed by Robert Pattinson has made the record of Warner Bros.’s biggest release to open exclusively in theaters since 2020. James Gunn‘s directed The Suicide Squad could only make $55.8M at domestic box office while Denis Villeneuve’s Dune made $108M.

However, the movie experts had projected an even bigger opening for The Batman as the pandemic situation has improved. So we can’t call it a wholesome success. Some experts think that The Batman would slowly perform better because of the word of mouth praise it has gathered. The Dark Knight Rises and Joker were both $1B films at the global box office. The Dark Knight just missed the coveted $1B, grossing $998.6 worldwide.

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice opened at $166M. While the standalone Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises made $160.8M opening. The Dark Knight first part also made an impressive $158.4M. Looking at this data, The Batman making $128.5M is not a mind-blowing number.

The good part is that The Batman’s run has no strong competition till 1st April. The movie has the whole of March to collect maximum revenue. Another factor that has led to lower reception than Dark Knight is because the fans would wait to watch it on HBO MAX rather than spending 3 hours in theatres.

The real success of a movie is not determined by opening. There are strong indications that The Batman will rise to swallow all other movies to become the biggest ever.

The Batman is now playing worldwide exclusively in theaters. It has performed exceptionally well in India beating Bollywood blockbusters.

The Batman slowly going to swallow all movies on box office

Let us know if you think The Batman would be the biggest hit of the year or the second biggest after Spiderman, in the comments box below.

