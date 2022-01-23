The Batman And Stranger Things Postpone Their Release Plans Because Of West Side Story Failure

The box office failure of Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ is despite its high praise from critics. During its first three weeks in theatres, the film adaptation of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning musical has grossed $36.6 million in international ticket sales. The marketing costs were not included in the production budget, which came to around $100 million.

There are many theories as to what went wrong with ‘WSS’. One of the most popular is that Ansel Elgort may have kept people at arm’s length because of allegations of sexual misconduct against him. While the pandemic and a sluggish holiday trend may be to blame, even if the Ansel story isn’t true, the remake’s failure may now be causing trouble for ‘The Batman’ and ‘Stranger Things 4’ 2022 release. Read on to know more.

In 2020, Warner Bros. shifted ‘The Batman’ to the back of its schedule. As reported by “CNBC” early October that year, a disappointing box office and the postponement of films like ‘Black Widow’, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, and ‘No Time To Die’ led Cineworld to announce that it would temporarily close all of its U.S. and U.K. movie theatres.

Since that setback, Warner Bros. was forced to reassess its distribution model. ‘The Batman’, which had its production halted after star Robert Pattinson tested positive for the coronavirus early in September, benefited from the postponement in a way. When the pandemic forced a two-week hiatus in filming, the comic book movie that had been delayed for months eventually resumed.

After a series of delays, Warner Media’s next big DC film, ‘The Batman’, was announced to premiere in theatres on March 4, 2022. While hits like ‘The Suicide Squad’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ have already been released in theatres in 2021, the increasing number of Omicron cases around the world may get release dates postponed.

During an interview with Puck for “DiscussingFilm”, Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar discussed HBO Max strategies and upcoming releases. As the number of Omicron cases continue to rise, Kilar hinted at another delay for ‘The Batman’.

“We’re certainly paying attention to everything going on with Omicron. We feel good about the date right now. We’re gonna watch it day by day.”

‘Stranger Things 4’ 2022 release

Since the summer of 2019, fans have been anxiously awaiting news of the upcoming season’s premiere date. In the past, there have been large gaps between seasons because the production team has prioritized quality over speed. However, this time around it has taken even longer. Finally, Netflix released a trailer for the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’, but no official release date has been given thus far.

While die-hard fans, as expressed by “Digital Spy”, believe ‘Stranger Things 4’ 2022 release may happen on July 15, release dates postponed due to coronavirus is no joke. Due to the pandemic and the resulting lockdowns, all Netflix productions were put on hold until November of 2020.

What does ‘West Side Story’s’ failure have to do with these delays?

While the pandemic may have ended, the effects of the outbreak remain. However, that’s not all. Movies that don’t hit home act as a domino effect for future movies and shows that are lined up after it. So, for this time around, the super-hyped ‘WSS’ may have caused a further delay for ‘The Batman’ and ‘Stranger Things’.

Consequently, since the WB movie and Netflix show have been two of the most highly anticipated forms of entertainment respectively, it is safe to assume that creators for both have now become very calculative. As a result, ‘The Batman’ and ‘Stranger Things’ fans will have to be a little more patient. Nonetheless, the wait will be well worth it.

When do you think ‘Stranger Things 4’ will be released in 2022? Do you think ‘The Batman’ will be delayed yet again? What are your thoughts on ‘West Side Story’ ruining fortunes for upcoming films and shows? Let us know in the comment section below.

Frequently Asked Questions

1 /3

What happened to Will Byers On ‘Stranger Things’?

The town of Hawkins, Indiana, is rocked to its core when Will Byers mysteriously vanishes. Will’s mother, brother, friends, the police chief, and other notable people are all looking for him. However, a supernatural trail is left in its wake as one thing leads to another.

2 /3

What is ‘West Side Story’ about?

Adapted from the 1957 Broadway musical, ‘West Side Story’ depicts the tensions between rival teenage street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, as well as their forbidden love for each other.

3 /3

How old is Robert Pattinson as Batman in ‘The Batman’?

A billionaire socialite and heir to Wayne Enterprises, Bruce Wayne is a masked vigilante who protects Gotham City. As director Matt Reeves began to pursue the protagonist before he was “fully formed”, Batman is depicted as a 30-year-old crimefighter in the film.