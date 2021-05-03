Thanos Was A Fraud! Infinity Stones Belong To Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel

Was Thanos an Infinity Stone guardian? Which Avenger managed to clearly overpower the evil villain?

Thanos caused havoc when he acquired all the Infinity Stones. He erased most living things on the planet with just a snap. Despite such an evil act, Adam Warlock made Thanos guardian of an Infinity Stone. One Avenger that gave Thanos a tough fight in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ was Captain Marvel. At one point, she clearly overpowers him.

Is Thanos the Guardian of one of the Infinity Stones?

Thanos and Captain Marvel’s epic face-off

How is Captain Marvel so powerful?

We know what Thanos did after he acquired all the Infinity Stones. But did you know Adam Warlock made Thanos a guardian of an Infinity Stone?

After the Infinity Gauntlet, Adam Warlock divided the stones into a team called the Infinity Watch. The Space Stone was given to Pip The Troll. It allowed him to control the laws of space. Moon Dragon was given the Mind Stone. It helped in enhancing her psychic abilities even more powerful. Drax the Destroyer received the Power Stone. Warlock told him he was already power personified. Gamora got the Time Gem.

In Warlock Chronicles #2 by Jim Starlin, Tom Raney, Keith Williams, and Jack Morelli, Warlock confronts Eternity. He questioned why he gave the Infinity Stones to the separate members of the Infinity Watch. Eternity tells Warlock that his choice is unacceptable. He further blames Warlock for making a poor decision. Warlock assured him that he understands what choice he has made. He then decided to pass through a disruption in reality. There he found The Mad Titan, Thanos. Warlock includes Thanos as a secret member of the Infinity Watch. Thanos ended up assisting him in defeating the Magus. Thanos successfully managed to keep the Reality Stone away from all kinds of threats.

Even though Thanos later used the power of the Infinity Stones, he managed to remain a secret member of the Infinity Watch. Now it is doubtful if Warlock would make the same decision ever again.

During the final battle of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, the Avengers seemed to be overwhelmed by Thanos and his ships. Captain Marvel can dive into the battle after she travels across the cosmos. In just a few minutes, Captain Marvel proved to be the most capable and powerful Avenger among the rest. She quickly brings down Thanos’ flagship. Captain Marvel quickly tries to procure the Infinity Gauntlet. At one point, Thanos throws her away. But she instantly gets back at fighting Thanos. She is the only one who has the strength to confront Thanos on her own.

Her speed and flight help attack Thanos without getting too close. Her strength was easily visible when she forced Thanos to keep his hand open. It keeps him from activating another snap. Thanos tries to get rid of her with a headbutt, but Captain Marvel isn’t affected. Thanos pulls the Power Stone from the Gauntlet and manages to punch Captain Marvel away.

How is Captain Marvel so powerful?

Carol Danvers was exposed to one of the six ancient and powerful Infinity Stones called the Space Stone. The Stone was being used as an energy source by a scientist known as Wendy Lawson or the Kree scientist Mar-Vell. She was trying to find out how to develop faster than light engines. But got killed on a test flight. Her co-pilot Carol Danvers managed to destroy the engine. Her co-pilot Carol Danvers managed to destroy the engine. But was exposed to the explosion. The energies of the Infinity Stone gives Captain Marvel immense power. When all the Infinity Stones are used together, they are considered very powerful. So, she gained more power because all the Infinity Stones were together. Hence, helping her put up a tough fight.

In an interview before the release of ‘Captain Marvel’, Kevin Feige mentioned that Carol Danvers is Marvel’s most powerful character.

“She is one of the most popular characters in our comics. She is one of the most powerful characters in the comics and will be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe”, said Feige.