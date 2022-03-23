Thanks To Morbius, Robert Downey Jr Is Back As Tony Stark Aka Iron Man

Okay! We need you to sit down for this news and take a deep breath as Tony Stark AKA our Iron Man might be making a comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It was the year 2019 and we all were anxiously waiting for ‘Avengers: End Game’. Where on one hand, we had endless fan theories about who we might bidding goodbye to in this Avenger movie, on the other, fans were surely not ready to see any of their favorite Avengers die. And, much like our anticipation, the worst did happen. Tears were rolling down our cheeks when we realised that this will be the last time we will be seeing Robert Downey Jr. in the costume of Iron Man. However, it looks like things might be turning in our favours as Morbius star Jared Leto is keen on having a Marvel crossover, which includes our very own Iron Man.

With the addition of Morbius to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jared Leto believes that his vampiric anti-hero will face off against Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, as well as other Marvel characters in the multiverse.

In an exclusive conversation with “Screen Rant”, Leto talks about what is he looking forward to when it comes to the future of Morbius. He points out that, given Sony’s Spider-Man Universe ties, it’s only natural for his titular character to cross paths with Tom Hardy‘s Venom and Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man. However, Leto’s biochemist-vampire meeting Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man is the one crossover that interests him the most.

Morbius, who first appeared in the Marvel Comics book antagonising Spider-Man, has fans wondering which universe the film takes place in. Moreover, only the actor has suggested the possibility of bringing back RDJ’s beloved Iron Man.

No character has ever returned from the dead

While the multiverse opens up unlimited opportunities for introducing new characters and exploring previously unexplored realities, there has been minimal talk about characters returning from the grave.

However, in the past, celebrity cameos and nostalgic character introductions have given the MCU a new notoriety. If RDJ ever returns as Iron Man, it will have to be handled with delicacy, with a proper storyline, as Iron Man is one of the most beloved Avengers amongst all the fans.

Could we see Iron Man in the future Marvel movies?

Marvel Studios has just dropped a major indication that Iron Man may be coming to the big screen in the near future. When Robert Downey Jr. bid his fans goodbye as Iron Man, it felt like a part inside of our bodies was struggling to make peace with this news. In fact, many think that Marvel movies are incomplete without the hilarious banter between Iron Man and Captain America.

However, now it seems like Marvel Studios is in a mood to surprise their fans. Following the release of the official trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), many Iron Man fans observed a weird luminous figure flying across some cosmic space, which was attacking the Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and others.

The next Marvel character might be a spin-off of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) or Captain Marvel, according to various speculations. Despite this, many people assumed that this was Iron Man.

And now it looks like fans are in for a treat as Ritchie Palmer, co-producer of Multiverse of Madness, dropped a major hint about seeing Iron Man again,

“As you saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home, some rumors ended up being true, some did not…I would love to see Tony again, but some rumours are just rumours.”

Well, since all the rumours addressing Spiderman as well as Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil did come true, there are high chances that Iron Man might return to our TV screens. But how? For that we will only have to wait and see.

How do you think Marvel will bring back Iron Man from the dead? Let us know in the comments below.