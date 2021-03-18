Tailor-Made Nenneke: GOT’s Cersei Lannister In Running For The Witcher Season 2

From HBO’s epic ‘Game of Thrones’ to its Netflix rival ‘The Witcher’, actress Lena Headey is turning out into a must-cast for fantasy TV series.

Bermudan actress Lena Headey enchanted ‘Game of Thrones’ fans as the titular character Cersei Lannister. Her walk of shame will remain one of the most iconic scenes in fantasy television history. However, it looks like GOT won’t be the only feather in Headey’s hat. The genre veteran could be the latest big name set to enter Netflix’s kingdom of the supernatural with ‘The Witcher’ Season 2. As per recent revelations by Witcher experts Redanian Intelligence, pivotal novel character Nenneke is set to enter the Netflix version in season 2. Latest industry rumours following up this news suggest that GOT’s Cersei aka Lena Headey could be set to play Nenneke, alongside Henry Cavill’s Geralt in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2.

‘The Witcher’ Season 1 was so brilliant that Netflix greenlit season 2 even before it ended airing. The only criticism came from the fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel and Witcher gamers who felt that characters from the original storylines were left out. But now that the show’s timeline has somewhat covered ground, Netflix is set to bring in some fan-favourite characters like Nenneke and Vesemir.

In season 2 of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’, fans will get to see the Temple of Melitele, a location that features prominently in both books and video games. However, the temple was able to earn only a passing mention in season 1 episode 3. Nenneke, the character being touted for Lena Headey, is the priestess of the Temple of Melitele who shares a nurturing, almost motherly relationship with Geralt, the titular character reprised by Henry Cavill in Netflix’s adaptation of ‘The Witcher’.

While Lena Headey is one name linked to play the priestess, another speculated actor who could play Nenneke is Julie Barclay, who is a confirmed cast for ‘The Witcher’ Season 2. A third actor, Natasha Fletcher, is also rumoured to be a priestess at the temple. While the sources have proved somewhat reliable in the past, there is no official take on this news as of now.

‘The Witcher’ has taken Henry Cavill’s career to new heights beyond his Superman fame. While season 2 is currently stalled due to Cavill picking up an injury, there is the certainty that ‘The Witcher’ will see a season 3. Nevertheless, season 2 promises to take the fan excitement up a notch with the introduction of fantastical characters. The most anticipated entry is that of fellow witcher Vesemir. In the book, Vesemir is the oldest and wisest of all surviving witchers. Vesemir, who became a much bigger character through video games, has been linked to a number of actors. Actors who could play Vesemir include Mark Hamill of Star Wars fame and even Hollywood veterans Anthony Hopkins and Robert De Niro. Both Vesemir and Nenneke will be core characters alongside Henry Cavill’s Geralt as Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ moves forward with season 2.

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 will release in 2021 and will feature 8 episodes.

Do you think Lena Headey will be a good fit for the role? Let us know in the comments section below.