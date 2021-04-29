Surprise Doorstep Delivery Left Kaley Cuoco Teary-eyed & Overwhelmed

The actress was moved to tears after receiving a special gift.

When you know what is special for them, it is easy to touch celebrities’ hearts by gifting them that. Comedian Rebecca Corry was sure aware of that!

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Kaley Cuoco has a soft heart with a soft spot for animals. And when she received an animal-themed gift, unsurprisingly, she was moved to tears!

This Surprise Of A Lifetime Filled Kaley Cuoco’s Eyes With Tears Of Joy

So touched was the star that, in response to the special gift, she could only say, “When this shows up at your door! No words, only tears!”

Kaley’s love for animals

This star of ‘8 Simple Rules’ has a lot of love for animals.

But most of all, Kaley Cuoco is a dog lover through and through. In fact, even her bio spells out her affection for dogs, talking about her having “many four-legged kids”.

Other than dogs, Cuoco also owns several pets including a rabbit, a dog (obviously), and a goat as well. The actress is also a keen animal rights campaigner.

It is clear, however, that the actress loves dogs a lot. Even when Cuoco, who is a fitness freak, is working out, her workout gear has slogans and tags about dogs. One particular yellow t-shirt in which the actress is seen showing off her balancing skills, the tagline says, “Whatever, I’ll stay home with my dog”.

This is the gift that made her cry

Gifts are wonderful anyway, but what makes them extra wonderful is when you make them very special.

That’s what Rebecca Corry did when gifting Cuoco an enormous portrait of a dog sleeping in a suitcase!

And it wasn’t just any dog. It was a pit bull, a breed Corry is fighting to protect against discrimination.

The dog lover in Cuoco was, of course, immensely moved, and she wrote to Corry on Instagram, “I will treasure this forever, thank you!”

What do you think of this special gift that made Kaley Cuoco cry? Let us know in the comments below!