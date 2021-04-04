If You Think Supernatural Has Ended You Are Mistaken: The Finale Is Yet To Come

The series finale of ‘Supernatural’ left the viewers, well, not so satisfied. However, with the original ending of ‘Supernatural’ now leaked, we wonder if the show has ended after all. Could the leak be a sign of a comeback? Keep reading to find out more!

Following a glorious run for 15 seasons, ‘Supernatural’ met its end in November 2020. However, the series ending seemed to be a little off the track for most of the viewers. As it turns out, the ‘Supernatural’ ending could have been a lot more different now that the original ending has been leaked. Apparently, the original ending had to be scrapped off given the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Now that the original ending is out for good, what does it mean for the show?

‘Supernatural’ original ending leaked

Andrew Dabb, the show-runner of ‘Supernatural’, leaked the original ending of the series as it would have been had the Covid-19 pandemic not happened. The series ending that the fans ultimately got to see in the November finale had Sam and Dean reunite in heaven on what seemed like a similar bridge from the show’s first episode. The finale episode, “Carry On” followed the final case of the brothers as they went head-on against a horde of vampires. However, an injured Dean says an early goodbye to the mortal world and his brother before dying in the battle. While Dean experienced heaven, Sam goes on to have a family and dies eventually of old age. Sam’s death unites the two brothers in heaven.

This was what the fans got to see as the ending of ‘Supernatural’. However, what was originally planned had few other tweaks. Unfortunately, Covid-19 restrictions made it difficult for the team to go through with the original plan. A recent photo book by Jerry Wanek, the production designer of ‘Supernatural’, has a few reflections of Dabb on how the original ending was supposed to pan out.

The original ‘Supernatural’ ending, which was cancelled after Covid-19, leaked!

Dabb wrote, “Dean was always going to end up in Heaven, and we were always going to see Sam’s life in fast-forward, but those final moments were supposed to take place somewhere else. When Bob Singer and I sat down to talk about season 15, and our inevitable end, we came up with something that felt like a fitting version of Sam and Dean’s heaven: all the people the boys had met along the way (or, at least, those we could convince to fly to Vancouver) crowded into a re-built Roadhouse, as the band Kansas played our (official unofficial) theme song: Carry on Wayward Son“.

Would have been pretty cool, huh?

‘Supernatural’ boss says the actual ending fits perfectly

Although ‘Supernatural’ fans would have preferred the recently leaked original ending to the actual one, Eric Kripke had another alternative ending in his mind. According to Kripke, the actual ending was the perfect way for the show to end although it did take him some time to think. Kripke believes the alternative ending that he had in mind would not have fared well with the viewers. It was darker in essence than what the actual ending turned out to be. He also went on to compare his idea for the series ending to be close to one seen in horror movies. However, he did say that there is just one scene in his version of the series ending that he would have definitely done and hopes to go through with it someday.

Kripke told “Entertainment Weekly”, “But I can assure the fans that my ending was so much darker than the ending they’re going with, so anyone who’s like, ‘Kripke should’ve ended it’, I’m like, ‘You would’ve hated my ending!’ Because it was a horror movie and it was going to have a horror movie ending, so I can promise you the ending [they went with] you’ll love much more than if you had let me end the show”.

Could ‘Supernatural be back with the original ending leaked?

Let’s get to the elephant in the room. With the original ‘Supernatural’ ending leaked and with Kripke expressing his wish to play out one of the scenes he has in mind someday, do the Winchester brothers stand a chance to come back? For now, it does not seem likely. However, when Jensen Ackles had announced season 15 of ‘Supernatural’ on his Instagram account, he did mention that “nothing ever really ends in Supernatural”. That leaves a pretty big room for interpretation. As they say, never say never folks!

Would you prefer the original ending to the actual ‘Supernatural’ ending? Let us know in the comments below!