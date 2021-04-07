Superman’s Powers Stopped Henry Cavill From Doing This Immoral Act

If there is anyone who could do justice to the portrayal of Superman, it’s Henry Cavill! And he has proved it ever since starring in ‘Man of Steel’.

Superman’s heroic qualities are a match for the greatest supervillains of all time, but it is his nobility that is revered. The Man of Steel has been a fan-favourite character ever since his first appearance 83 years ago. The red-caped hero has been unstoppable in his pursuit to defend the innocent, but has the DCEU portrayed him nicely enough?

Henry Cavill portrayed Superman back in 2013, in Zack Snyder’s ‘Man of Steel’. It has been nearly a decade since then, but the actor has continued to portray the hero in the DCEU. Although ‘Man of Steel’ didn’t receive the recognition it deserved, Cavill’s incredible portrayal of Clark Kent earned him recognition.

He went on to reprise his superhero role in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016) and ‘Justice League’ (2017). This year, the English actor returned to play Kal-El; the saviour of Man, Amazons, and Atlanteans in Zack Snyder’s directorial cut of ‘Justice League’. Not only was his character given the invincible stature he deserved, but his personality and strength were also given immense emphasis.

Henry Cavill’s future in the DCEU remains unclear, now that ‘Justice League’ has been released. He might portray the cape-wearing hero, but the actor is just human … and has confessed to the one thing he has been tempted to do for years. To address rumours about him playing his character again!

Whether Warner Bros. believes Henry Cavill is the perfect Superman or not, the actor wants to continue portraying him. There has been a lack of direction for the Superhero since he joined the DCEU which fans aren’t pleased about.

Fortunately, Cavill is committed to the character and wishes to continue playing Clark Kent for as long as he can. What remains to be seen is whether ‘The Witcher’ star will be given the opportunity to return to his ‘Man of Steel ‘days.

Through Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’, Henry Cavill only solidified his name as the best Superman there is. He has recently starred in multiple films such as ‘Enola Holmes’, and has been leading Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ among others. His previous roles could influence Warner Bros. to continue having him portray Superman, but the future remains unknown for the time being.

Henry Cavill feels positive about rumours surrounding Superman’s return

DCEU’s ever-growing fanbase is utterly loyal to Superman, which is crucial. When Joss Whedon’s ‘Justice League’ disappointed fans from across the globe, they rallied for a remake. Millions of fans’ signed petitions led the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign and persuaded Warner Bros. to give Zack Snyder an opportunity to work on the film again. It worked!

When Henry Cavill announced his involvement in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, Superman fans began thinking of what lies ahead. Some enthusiastic fans believe Superman will have a showdown against Dwayne Johnson in ‘Black Adam. When “Variety” asked Cavill what he thought of the rumours, the actor referred to them as a good sign.

“The important thing is that people are excited about it, and I think it’s important to be excited about a character like Superman”, he said.

“If people are chatting about it, and even if they’re making stuff up, it’s okay, because that means they want to see the character again. And in an ideal world, I would absolutely love to play the character again.”

Will rumours help bring back Superman?

He finds it deeply immoral to participate in the rumours

Henry Cavill resonates with Superman’s noble personality, after all, he has portrayed the hero for years now! Clark Kent is gentle, kindhearted, and selfless with knowledge of right and wrong, and Cavill is just the same. When “Variety” asked Cavill if he was tempted to speak up about Superman’s future, his answer was a resounding no.

The actor had a very Man-of-Steel-like- answer. He thought it would be wrong to engage in such rumours. He said,

“I’m not going to lie; I’ve been very tempted, but there’s something about that, that feels deeply immoral”.

He continued, “When it’s about Superman, and if I’m representing Superman, it just feels like the wrong thing to do. I’m just going to let this all play out. Me saying something isn’t going to make a difference. What does it really matter? One day, people will know the truth, and if they don’t know it now, it’s okay.”

Fans believe that his candid answer suggests there is more to Superman than we might know. We’ll never find out unless Warner Bros. makes an announcement officially!

