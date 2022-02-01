Superman Henry Cavill may enter the MCU as Captain Britain

Henry Cavill donned the famous red cape of one of the most beloved DC superheroes, Superman. Recently, the star voiced his interest in entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Britain. But the internet went into a frenzy when Stephen DeKnight, the show-runner of the first season of Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’ on Netflix, appreciated the actor on Twitter.

DeKnight responded to a fan’s inquiry about his vision for the cast of the titular role of DC’s Superman stating Henry Cavill as the perfect fit. With the Marvel director commending Cavill’s superhero, will the actor save the world as the British equivalent of Captain America?

‘Man of Steel’ is one of the most popular superhero films in the DC Extended Universe. This Zack Snyder directed film featured Henry Cavill as Kal-El, fighting crime and injustice the American way. After the huge success and love that the actor received from DC fans, he seems to be open to the possibility of entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe next. In an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter”, Cavill said that it would be ‘loads of fun’ for him to be able to explore a modernized version of a Marvel superhero. On being asked which particular character he would want to play, the actor voiced his interest in Brian Braddock:

“I’m never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else because everyone’s doing such an amazing job. However, I have the internet and I have seen the various rumours about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that — like the way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British.”

Captain Britain made his debut in the Marvel comics in 1976, as Dr. Brian Braddock gained mystical powers from the Arthurian sorcerer Merlin and his daughter. This superhero possesses an amulet that gives him the magical powers of stamina, flight and, needless to mention, superhuman strength. He eventually becomes a member of the ‘X-Men’ team and is known as Excalibur.

Superman Henry Cavill may enter the MCU as Captain Britain

Considering the similarities in the powers honed by the two superheroes, Captain Britain can be called a British equivalent of ‘Captain America’. Henry Cavill expressed his interest to portray a modern version of the British superhero, much like Chris Evans had modernized the character of Captain America. Interestingly, Brian Braddock has connections with the multiverse and has been referenced in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. So, there might be a chance after all for Captain Britain to be introduced to Marvel Studios.

Will Henry Cavill return as Superman?

Our much loved Superman, Henry Cavill, has recently been busy with the filming of fantasy drama ‘The Witcher’ and the sequel to Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’. With his focus shifting towards magic and mystery, the actor might be taking a break from the superhero suits. However, on being asked about the possibility of returning as the Man of Steel, Cavill admitted that there is still “a lot of storytelling” left to be done.

“The killing of Zod gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterward – I don’t think that was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain he had. I did far more emotional takes they didn’t choose; tears were happening. He just killed the last remaining member of his species. That’s the choice he made at that moment, and he’ll never do that again. There’s an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with a real feeling on the inside. As I always say, ‘The cape is still in the closet’”.

For the Marvel fans who would love to watch ‘Superman’ Henry Cavill and Steven DeKnight collaborate, ‘Captain Britain’ may be a perfect opportunity. Though Cavill’s engagement with Marvel is simply speculative, we may still find him in the ever-expanding Phase 4 of MCU.

