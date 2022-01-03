Stranger Things Star Winona Ryder Reveals The Hateful Side Of Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson was the epitome of success in Hollywood once upon a time. But his racist and sexist behaviour, over the years, became the reason for his doom. Winona Ryder recently shared an experience with Mel in all his anti-Semitic glory.

Being a successful actor isn’t a guarantee that someone can also be successful at being a decent human being. We have seen many examples over the years. Mel Gibson happens to be one of those actors who have earned a big name for themselves but just can’t stop exhibiting their racist or bigot side. The star of the Netflix drama ‘Stranger Things’, Winona Ryder revealed in an interview that Mel Gibson is a hateful man and he has strong anti-Jewish sentiments. Worse, he doesn’t forget to flaunt his hatred towards the Jewish community. She was being interviewed by The Sunday Times where she was asked about experiencing anti-Semitism due to her Jewish heritage. What she responded with was sad and surprising at the same time. However, one name that popped up was Mel Gibson. Her account of Mel’s racist behaviour was terrible, to put it mildly.

During the interview, she recollected many incidents where she had to face racism. But there was the bit about Gibson, which was a story she had told over the years. She said – “We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends. And Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’ And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’” With this insulting remark, Mel was referring to the Jew Holocaust during the Second World War where millions of Jews were subjected to concentration camps by the Nazis. Of course, to say something like this is extremely insensitive and unpardonable. However, Winona also said that Mel tried to apologize later on.

It wasn’t even the only time when Mel was caught making a racist statement about Jews. In another unrelated incident, he had an anti-Semitic outburst in 2006. That year, he was arrested for driving under influence and, as per the police reports, he said, “The Jews were responsible for all the wars in the world”. However, this time again, he apologized. In a 2016 interview with Variety, he said,

“It was an unfortunate incident. I was loaded and angry and arrested. I was recorded illegally by an unscrupulous police officer who was never prosecuted for that crime. And then it was made public by him for profit, and by members of — we’ll call it the press. So, not fair. I guess as who I am, I’m not allowed to have a nervous breakdown, ever”.

It would have been pardonable if these were isolated incidents. There is a pattern to Mel’s problematic racist behaviour. In 2010, audio was leaked wherein he was heard calling his then-girlfriend Osaka Grigorieva the n-word. There was also a lot of trouble he had to face because of that. Following these incidents, his career never quite took off. In the past decade, his only noticeable film was ‘Hacksaw Ridge’, which went on to get nominated for six Oscars. Other than that, Mel has nothing good to show on his resume for the past one and a half-decade.

Winona Ryder, however, has built a good career for herself. She currently stars in ‘Stranger Things’, one of the most successful series on any OTT. She has also starred in ‘The Plot Against America’ in recent times.

While Winona Ryder isn’t religious, in her own words, she does identify with her Jewish heritage. She has lost family members in the Holocaust. Hence, it isn’t easy for her to let go of the anti-Semitism prevalent in the western world, and it shouldn’t be. Hollywood needs more voices like hers.

