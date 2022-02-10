Stranger Things Season 4 Stung By The Covid Curse – They Aren’t Recovering Soon!

Fans have been waiting for a long time for season 4 of Netflix’s famous sci-fi horror series, ‘Stranger Things’. And it’s getting delayed because of the Covid pandemic.

‘Stranger Things’ fans have certainly been on a roller-coaster of emotions during the series with season 3 ending with a blowing finale. Despite setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the series is supposed to return and bless our screens in 2022. ‘Stranger Things’ is a show about 1980s Indiana, where a group of young friends witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries.

Hardships Due to Covid Pandemic

The fourth instalment of ‘Stranger Things’ is one of the big-budget entertainment assignments to be hugely disturbed by the pandemic. It went into the production stage in early 2020 and stayed in production for almost 2 years.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 is stung by the covid curse. They aren’t recovering soon!

With multiple covid lockdowns and delays due to actors and crew getting infected with Covid-19, the team wrapped up the season after a lot of hardship. The makers finally gave fans a bit detailed gateway into the world in November 2021 through teasers. But the release date was still missing.

When will the New Season be Airing?

As of February 2022, there’s still no news on when ‘Stranger Things 4’ will be released other than the previously stated release period, the summer of 2022. However, the news is that the shooting has been wrapped up and airing won’t be too long from now. Though season four is taking longer than the fans expected, producer Shawn Levy promises that it’s “worth the wait”.

New Additions will be Seen in Season 4

The original fan-favourite cast with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Robin (Maya Hawke) and Joyce (Winona Ryder), will remain the same in season 4.

The new characters will also be introduced with Myles Truitt taking on the role of Hawkins’ basketball player Patrick, whose life will end up “spiralling out of control” and with Amybeth McNulty playing Vickie, who is described as “a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes”.

