Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Fit Enough To Play Phoenix

Fans are ecstatic that the ‘X-Men’ are making their way to the MCU. Is this what Millie Bobby Brown’s Phoenix would look like in the MCU?

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the several stars whose careers have soared as a result of ‘Stranger Things’, and now, Marvel fans believe she’d be ideal for a specific role. Brown rose to prominence in ‘Stranger Things’ for her depiction of Eleven, a young girl with psychic abilities, and fans instinctively believe she will be a good fit for an ‘X-Men’.

Highlights —

Millie Bobby Brown in an ‘X-Men’ role?

Millie Bobby Brown as Phoenix

Phoenix is one of the ‘X-Men’ that comic book fans are most excited to see, and one of the most famous choices to play her is ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown. With that in mind, this classic Boss Logic image imagines what that might look like.

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown fit to play Phoenix

Boss Logic, a digital artist, took to social media to share photographs of what the ‘Stranger Things’ cast might look like as ‘X-Men’ characters. It included Finn Wolfhard as Cyclops, Gaten Matarazzo as Beast, and Millie Bobby Brown as Phoenix.

The Phoenix Force is arguably Marvel Comics’ most powerful entity, and it is notorious for wreaking havoc and destruction. The most popular host for it is Jean Grey, and we saw this dramatized on-screen in the critically panned ‘Dark Phoenix’ in 2019 – Fox’s final ‘X-Men’ film.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the telekinetic Eleven on ‘Stranger Things’, has a lot of experience playing strong characters who can manipulate things with their minds. She’s a fantastic actress who, if cast as Jean Grey/Phoenix in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, would undoubtedly be a fantastic Phoenix.

A lot of you guys asking to add the nose bleed, here it is 🙂 @milliebbrown @Stranger_Things #Phoenix #eleven pic.twitter.com/NPsQmUXAlE — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 10, 2017

Brown also demonstrated her acting chops in ‘Enola Holmes’, demonstrating that she could play characters who were more optimistic and fun than Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’, as Marvel fans pointed out. Because Phoenix is usually portrayed as a more optimistic character, ‘Enola Holmes’ effectively demonstrated to Marvel fans that Brown could play Phoenix very well.

What’re your thoughts on Millie Bobby Brown playing the role of Phoenix? Let us know in the comments below.