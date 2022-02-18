After Stranger Things 5 And Spin off Confirmation, Duffer Brothers Planning Another Stranger Things Universe

Eleven and her friends saved Hawkins from the Mind Flayer in season three. Since then, the Duffer brothers have kept us on the edge of our seats by teasing us with a series of trailers every now and then. We got to see Eleven with a new hairstyle, Dr Brenner’s lab, and, of course, Hopper alive but imprisoned in Russia. But we never learned when the’ Stranger Things’ 4 release date would get revealed. Finally, our prayers have gotten answered, and we now have all the information on the upcoming seasons of ‘Stranger Things’.

Did you know Stranger Things was rejected 15 times before Netflix finally accepted it?

HIGHLIGHTS —

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 release date confirmed

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 confirmed

‘Stranger Things’ spin-off on the way?

Matt and Ross Duffer revealed Season 4 would be the “beginning of the end” in a letter to fans on Thursday.

According to the show’s creators, ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 will be divided into two parts. The first instalment will be released on May 27th, followed by the second instalment on July 1st, five weeks later. It is due to the fact that the fourth season is nearly twice as long as the previous seasons.

The Duffer brothers explained the show’s lengthy delay. ‘Stranger Things’ 4 was the most difficult season yet, but also the most rewarding, with nine scripts, over 800 pages, nearly two years of filming, thousands of visual effect shots, and a runtime that is nearly twice as long as the previous season.

Here is the letter by the Duffer Brothers —

uoos noʎ ǝǝs pic.twitter.com/pJ71dRgmo1 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 confirmed

‘Stranger Things’ creators Matt and Ross Duffer went on to say that they planned out the entire story arc seven years ago. They predicted that the story would last four to five seasons at the time. However, it proved too large to tell in four parts, as the audience will soon discover. It has gotten confirmed that season 4 will be the penultimate season, and season 5 will be the final.

MORE FROM DKODING: Stranger Things Trailer Hid The Clue In Phone Number For Season 4 Release Date

At nine episodes, the fourth season has a similar episode count to previous seasons of ‘Stranger Things’. Hence, as per DKODING, it appears that each episode may be feature-length in runtime to make the season as large as the Duffer Brothers claim.

‘Stranger Things’ is finally heading to Netflix after three years

As for the plot of season 4, Netflix offered in the synopsis: “It has been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time and navigating the complexities of high school has not made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down. Hence, ‘Stranger Things’ will conclude with its fifth season”.

They ended it with the hope that the fans and audience would stick with them. As they now finish this story about a strong girl named Eleven and her brave friends, a broken police chief and a ferocious mother, a small town called Hawkins, and a different dimension called the Upside Down.

More From DKODING: Stranger Things Has Also Fallen Into The Trap Of A Spin-Off Series

‘Stranger Things’ spin-off on the way?

Fans are devastated that their favourite show will get cancelled after the fifth season. But the Duffer brothers did not forget to mention that as they approach the conclusion, an additional spin-off series could be in the works. They revealed in their letter that there are many more exciting stories to be told in the ‘Stranger Things’ universe.

The creators certainly do not provide any concrete information; they are nothing if not mysterious. However, it appears that a spinoff has gotten discussed, and they certainly have room to expand the ‘Stranger Things’ world.

Most importantly, DKODING feels that it is a big step up from last year when the director and executive producer Shawn Levy was asked about the possibility of spinoffs and said those conversations hardly evolved, but they are also not non-existent.

Netflix also released new ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 posters, which show a shaved David Harbour. He is gathering everyone within the Russian prison that got shown in the final episode of Season 3. It implies that the upcoming season may take place outside of the United States.

DKODING believes that the Duffer brothers have many more big things in store for us, as made evident by a hint for possible spin-offs.

Tell us how excited you are to watch Stranger Things season 4 in the comments! Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.