Stranger Things 4 Facing The Brunt Of The Russian Ukrainian War

Russia is going to lose Stranger Things season 4 if they don’t stop the war right away.

Stranger Things season 4 has become the most anticipated season on Netflix. Hopper being alive and laying railway tracks in Russia has been trending for more than a year. Now that Russia is not stopping the invasion and is escalating its attack, it is highly likely that they would be banned from wholesome entertainment of all forms from the world, including Stranger Things season 4.

Recently, the Ukrainian Film Academy requested the entertainment makers for an international boycott of Russian cinema. Europe’s film industry was first to show solidarity and hence Hollywood followed with major decisions.

Warner Brothers made a huge decision to stop the release of Robert Pattinson‘s The Batman, which was scheduled to release in Russian theatres on Friday. WarnerMedia announced it in the wake of the humanitarian crisis unleashed by Russia in Ukraine.

Netflix and others take charge to save Ukraine from war

Furthermore, Sony Pictures Entertainment won’t release the film Morbius. Jared Leto is playing the doctor in the movie who becomes a vampire. This is not the end of problems for Russia, as Paramount Pictures would prevent the countrymen from watching the animated sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and The Lost City. The sequel stars Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

The streaming giant, Netflix is also planning to pause all its plans for the highly anticipated Russian original series. Ever since the announcement came from Netflix, fans who are sided with Ukraine are delighted that mighty studios are boycotting the series.

Stranger Things season 4 release preponed and banned in Russia?

However, they feel that the big impact would come if the release of Stranger Things season 4 is postponed and they are banned from watching it. Currently, no official announcement has been made, but if the war continues, we can expect strict actions from the OTT platform.

Recently, the adventure film Uncharted, starring Tom Holland, became the most popular movie in Russia. And more than 10 million Russians watched Spider-Man: No Way Home and enjoyed it. It is known that theatrical boycotts are the biggest jolt for any country. In OTT times, we can expect that the bans are even more torturous. We hope that it creates some pressure on the Russian state and the war is stopped as soon as possible.

Let us know your views in the comments box below, on banning Stranger Things season 4 in Russia in light of the war.