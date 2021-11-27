Is This The Start To An End Of Mayim Bialik’s Career?

Even after years since ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended, Mayim Bialik is still famous for playing the role of Amy Fowler in the show. Ever since she took on the job to host the iconic quiz show ‘Jeopardy!’, the show’s fans aren’t very happy with her. Can it harm her career?

‘Jeopardy!’ is one of those American television shows that continue to be relevant even after decades of its inception. Throughout the decades, the show has kept a huge chunk of fans entertained and well-informed. The show, created by Merv Griffin, is a quiz show with general knowledge questions being asked from the contestants. The previous host of the show was Alex Trebek, who was one of the most loved and respected hosts that respectfully furthered the show’s legacy. However, it was Mayim Bialik’s selection as the host, following Alex’s death last year, that has been a hot topic of conversation for a long time. As it is evident by now, she isn’t gaining as much love and respect from the fans as she hoped she would. Does it put her career in ‘Jeopardy’?

It’s evident by now that Mayim isn’t the best at hosting the classic show. One of the reasons for Alex’s mind-blowing popularity was his sense of humour. While it isn’t really moral to question an artist’s hosting abilities solely based on the degree of their ‘sense of humour’, the show’s format does mandate the host to get cheeky every now and then. Alex’s personality made a perception on the show that being a contestant on the show was fun and comfortable, but not too safe. He would take subtle jabs at the contestants. While he did respect the participants to a great degree, he did not hold back from taking digs at them, at the right time. For example, if a contestant would give a wrong answer to a simple question, Alex would make a joke at the contestant’s expense.

For years, the fans became used to Alex’s hosting skills that they became content with it. Mayim brought her own personality to the show and focused more on being a ‘nice host’. While it’s an admirable quality that does help the contestant when they are under a lot of stress, from an audience’s point of view, too much political correctness can be a bit ‘boring’. For example, in a recent episode, a contestant Paula told a boring story about how she met a mutual friend abroad. The fans could imagine Alex taking a sarcastic jab, such as ‘what an interesting story!’ Mayim just said that it was an interesting story and moved forward with the game. She pretended as if it was a genuinely interesting story.

She is currently hosting the show with her co-host Ken Jennings as a temporary host. She admitted recently in an interview that she wants to become the permanent host of the show. The fans of the show aren’t amused by this though, it’s pretty evident. Moreover, Mayim’s extremely liberal political stand can also become an issue as the show’s host must be impartial and should not have a ‘strong political stance’, which might impact their work as the clue-giver to the contestants in a quiz show. Hence, her lack of charisma and her humble behaviour is becoming a major roadblock in the show’s loyal fan base enjoying the show like before.

Mayim Bialik is still mostly known for her key role in the hit sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and headlining a sitcom named ‘Call me Kat’. On the film front, she is set to make her directorial debut with the feature film titled ‘As Sick as They Made Us’. She does have work other than hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ but hosting the show could have been a turning point for her career. But it doesn’t quite seem to be the case!

So, it seems like if she goes on hosting the show, it won’t be the smartest turn of events for her career. Let’s see how it goes!

