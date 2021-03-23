Sons Of Anarchy Reboot Can Become A Possible Reality Thanks To Hulu

Every episode and season of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ is now available on Hulu!

Kurt Sutter earned huge appreciation for creating the popular crime drama series, ‘Sons of Anarchy‘, that is loosely based on Shakespeare’s Hamlet. The show revolves around a motorcycle club called SAMCRO. Charlie Hunnam as Jax Teller is the vice president of the club and is torn between his family and keeping his club intact. Through its seven-seasons, the show depicted violence, crime, bloodshed, and shocking plotlines. Sadly, the show ended in 2014 after seven seasons.

All the episodes of the seven seasons of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ are streaming on Hulu. It is due to a huge deal that some of the top FX’s shows are now available on the streaming service.

The Hulu subscription includes a one-month free trial that can easily be cancelled after you have binged watched ‘Sons of Anarchy’. Hence, giving you access to the series without paying any fees. But if the first month ends and you want to keep watching ‘Sons of Anarchy’ or any other FX series, you can simply continue with the subscription at $6 per month. If you want to watch your favourite series without advertisements then you can check out the other Hulu subscription plan for $12 per month. Both the plan include the one-month free trial making it the most ideal platform to watch all the seven seasons of ‘Sons of Anarchy’. No other streaming service offers the entire series under a monthly subscription. Seasons 1, 2, and 6 of the crime dramas are available for you to buy on Amazon Prime Video. Each episode is charged at $3 and $18 per season. The rest of the seasons are available for you to purchase at $20 per season.

Why was ‘Sons of Anarchy’ cancelled?

All roads lead here. Season 3 of #MayansFX premieres TONIGHT 10PM EST and next day on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/YNhHWVxFOi — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) March 16, 2021

The crime drama, ‘Sons of Anarchy’ came to an end in 2014. The show was highly appreciated for its gripping plotlines, writing, controversial topics, and its strong lead performance. Despite creating a huge community of fans, ‘Sons of Anarchy’ was cancelled after seven seasons.

In an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter”, Sutter had shared his plans for the future. “There is a part of me that does see being able to tell this story in seven seasons, but there is a part of me that does not want to say, ‘That’s it’”, Sutter said. He further noted that he was aware of FX’s model and the idea that after seven seasons the overhead and above-the-line costs begin to exceed the profit value of a show. Hence, instead of a cancellation, it feels that ‘Sons of Anarchy’ told the story it wanted to in that span. The show gave its characters the closure they were looking for, even if it was not what fans were expecting.

Bishop calls the shots, don’t you forget it. Watch a SNEAK PEEK of tonight's all-new #MayansFX. pic.twitter.com/fus2hkqDAF — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) March 16, 2021

‘Mayans M.C.’ to return with season 3?

After a year of wait, ‘Sons of Anarchy’s’ spin-off series is ready with its new season. ‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 3 is set to release on the 16th of March 2021. The spin-off series is set in a world without Jax Teller. Showrunner Elgin James told “Entertainment Weekly” that season 3 would pick up just a few months after the slaughter of the Vatos Malditos. EZ Reyes, who is now fully patched, would struggle to find his footing within the club’s hierarchy. Haunted by his murder of Dita, EZ would find himself torn between darkness and the gravitational pull of his new love interest. Angel, gutted after having Adelita [Carla Baratta] and his child ripped away from him, will lose himself in sex, booze, and violence until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep.

James also added that Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) will be forced to decide once and for all where his loyalties truly lie, with the Mayans or with Galindo (Danny Pino). The ghosts of the past would come calling for all of the M.C. Both individually, and as a club, from past loss and loves, to a dead SOA member buried in the Mexican desert. This is a season about reckoning. This is the season we get to know these characters beyond the kutte.