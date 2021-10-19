Slow Down With MCU Plans, Ryan Reynolds! Kevin Feige Is The Boss

Ryan Reynolds needs to wait for some more time before calling shots for Marvel.

Following the record-breaking arrival of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, unmistakably the Marvel Cinematic Universe is back with some exceptional projects. And keeping in mind that Phase Four has been exciting up until this point, a few fans are anticipating the untitled Marvel discharges coming in 2023-2024. What’s more, Ryan Reynolds is having the best time speculating about the forthcoming Marvel films.

Ryan Reynolds theorizes what’s next for MCU

What are Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming projects?

RYAN REYNOLDS JOKES ABOUT WHAT’S NEXT FOR MCU

Since Disney obtained twentieth Century Fox, comic book fans have been contemplating when Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool may join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many are conjecturing that ‘Deadpool’ might join the MCU in the coming years. As fans discussed on the web, Reynolds made fun of the secret with his own ideas for what might be next in the future of MCU. As he stated, “My guesses: Fantastic 1 Gin Genie Weekend at Blind Al’s Fantastic 2 Nick Fury RoadFantastic 3”.

Furthermore, this is the reason the audience adores Ryan Reynolds. Since while he has given many blockbusters like ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Red Notice’, the handsome hunk additionally has a fair amount of humour about the stage. Also, all things considered, his “hypotheses” about the MCU’s future make certain to rapidly turn into a web sensation.

Ryan Reynolds also joked about the Marvel Cinematic Universe from his own Twitter.

While people on social media were discussing the secret Marvel films going to the future, Reynolds really wanted to get in on the fun with some A+ titles. Unmistakably, he’s the ideal individual to be behind the fourth-wall-breaking wannabe ‘Deadpool’.

Slow down with MCU plans, Ryan Reynolds! Kevin Feige is the one who calls the shots for Marvel

With respect to the seven films Ryan Reynolds might want to see going to the MCU, they’re really humorous decisions. His tweet hypothesized that three of those tasks could be ‘Fantastic Four’ films, ‘Nick Fury Road’, and ‘Weekend at Blind Al’s’, which is clearly an interpretation of ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’.

However, we feel like Ryan needs to hold on for a little while before deciding what’s next for MCU, as it is Kevin Feige who calls the shots for Marvel Cinematic Universe.

RYAN REYNOLDS’ UPCOMING PROJECTS

Ryan Reynolds will next be seen in Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’ alongside Gal Gadot. Talking about ‘Deadpool’s’ future, with or without jokes, fans are genuinely excited for any news with regards to Deadpool’s future on the big screen. He made his MCU debut (sort of) as Wade Wilson, followed by Korg in ‘Free Guy’. Whether ‘Deadpool’ joins MCU or not, fans are anxiously waiting to see Ryan Reynolds on the big screen again.

What do you think the future holds for MCU? Let us know in the comments below.