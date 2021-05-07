Its The Showdown Time Between Keanu Reeves And Tom Cruise

Every year, Hollywood produces some action packed blockbusters, lovingly called ‘the summer movies’. As you can guess, these films are mostly devoid of any sense of physics, or love for the art of filmmaking. They are made with a lot of money and are expected to earn a lot of money. Two such action-packed franchises are ‘John Wick’ and ‘Mission: Impossible’, starring two Hollywood giants, Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise respectively. Fortunately, both the franchises’ have never been head-to-head with each other on the box office but 2022 will bring that to fruition. So, we can’t really guess which one fares better than other when it comes to a direct race on the box office. Both the franchises have made tons of moolah for their producers and they both have their own share of cult-followings. And now that the day inches closer for both of them to face-off in 2022, we will see it very soon.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ was slated to be released in July 2021, and it caused a lot of trouble for other small films. Many films had to shift their dates accordingly. However, the release of the film got shifted to November 2021, further causing havoc among the films releasing around the same time. But eventually, May 27, 2022 was chosen to be the date when the film finally hits the theatres all over the world. The highly awaited spy-action drama is anxiously awaited. More than anything else, Cruise’s fans are itching to see whether Tom pulls of yet another ‘impossible’ stunt. In any case, ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is all set to become a major box office success.

Its the showdown between Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick Chapter 4’ and Tom Cruise’s ‘MI 7’

But wait, are we declaring that too soon? Because guess who’s coming to the theatres worldwide on the same date? Keanu Reeves, with yet another instalment of his successful ‘John Wick’ series’, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’. While the fans of these franchises are already rooting for their favourites, the common fan-base of both the franchises waits with bated breath as both their favourite stars are gonna battle it out on the box office.

John Wick takes on Ethan Hunt

However, with the release date still a year away, both Lionsgate and Paramount pictures, the studios behind the hit franchises, are not yet sure. M:I 7 has kept hopping between the release dates ever since it started shooting. The ongoing COVID pandemic has done it with a lot of films. So while we can’t be certain, there are big chances that the release dates might be pushed around furthermore. And also, there is always the risk of Tom Cruise hurting himself while doing some new extraordinary stunt! Not that we are secretly wishing for it, but it has happened in the past and has delayed his films.

On the other hand, even ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ has uncertainty looming over its release timing. Keanu is a busy man and he is currently dividing his dates between ‘Matrix 4’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’. His other engagements might cause some sort of delay in the final release of the film. While we are desperately waiting for Keanu’s next actioner, we are yet to have an absolutely final release date. Also, the ‘John Wick’ films never needed the summer-blockbuster space to be earning massive amounts of profits. Hence, there is no such pressure on Lionsgate to utilize the summer holidays space to release the film.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘John Wick 4’: Battle of the box office

Its been more than 4 years since the last M:I film hit the theatres. ‘Fallout’ was a major success at the box office and on the critical scale. On the other hand, ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ was also a mega success. The delay in M:I 7’s release is also going to affect the release of M:I 8.

With all the blockbusters lined up at the theatres over the next few years, whoever wins or loses, the audiences are surely going to have the last laugh, while on their way to have some great time at the movies.

