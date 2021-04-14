Sheldon’s Son Leonard Cooper Carves Way For The Big Bang Theory Season 13

‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 13 is back in talks after the revelation of the name of second-generation genius – Leonard Cooper in ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 4.

The premiere of ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 4 gave us the biggest crossover with ‘The Big Bang Theory’, with Amy Farrah Fowler revealing the name of the couple’s son – Leonard Cooper. When Mayim Bialik reprised her role as Amy Farrah Fowler and disclosed the name of her genius baby, fans were elated. Now they are curious to know if the birth of Leonard Cooper will lead to the rebirth of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ with season 13.

As soon as the first episode of ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 4 was coming to its close, adult Sheldon Cooper (played by Jim Parsons) looked back on his high school graduation party.

It was then that he disclosed that his son’s name is Leonard, although he wanted to add a middle name as well, Amy didn’t agree.

Sheldon recollected, “I wanted his name to be Leonard Nimoy Cooper, but Amy wouldn’t let me”.

Then we heard the familiar voice of Amy Farah Fowler, voiced by Bialik, quipping, “Be lucky I let you name him Leonard“.

Steve, the showrunner of ‘Young Sheldon’, later confirmed to TVLine that Leonard Cooper was in fact named after Big Bang Theory’s gang member Leonard Hofstadter, played by Johnny Galecki.

“The middle name of Nimoy seemed like an added bonus, but to me, he is named after Leonard Hofstadter, for sure, without a doubt”. Molaro told TVLine

Bialik’s cameo wasn’t planned in the original script, but as soon as the showrunner had the Leonard Nimoy joke in hand, he reached out to the star for the part.

Molaro revealed that Mayim was very pleased when he gave him a call for the part, even though he was having second thoughts about it.

“I thought, ‘Well, there’s no rules on narration. Let’s put it in and see if Mayim will do it'”.

He added, “I gave Mayim a call and she was happy to [do the part of revealing their son’s name]. [She] thought it was really fun”.

Bialik’s excitement was pretty clear when she posted the clip of the scene and tweeted sharing her elation: “She’s back!!!“

She’s back!!!! Young Amy makes a surprise appearance on tonight’s premiere of @YoungSheldon as she narrates part of the episode!! Here’s a clip!! The start of #Shamy… ❤️ #YoungSheldon #TBBT pic.twitter.com/r16ye4eIJq — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) November 6, 2020

Leonard Cooper opens talks of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ revival

Now fans know that Amy and Sheldon have a baby named Leonard Cooper. And we also know Penny was pregnant in the finale episode of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 12. Howard and Bernadette already have kids, though we didn’t see them on the show.

It is pretty clear that the second generation of geniuses are ready to come out with new stories of geek fun. The revelation of Leonard Cooper has made fans hopeful for the announcement of the reboot of ‘The Big Bang Theory’. The show ran for 12 long seasons, however, fans hadn’t had enough. They want some more seasons of science jokes being played out in a sitcom format.

Let us know if you want ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to be revived for season 13 now that Sheldon and Amy have a son. Drop your views about Leonard Cooper in the comments box below.