Kaley Cuoco is gorgeous, there are no second thoughts about it. Recently she admitted to having gone through a few plastic surgeries to look more beautiful. While it shocked a certain section of her fans, her unapologetic attitude did win people over!

Kaley Cuoco is popular for her acting skills, which she has already established playing fan-favourite roles in shows such as ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘The Flight Attendant’. However, her gorgeous looks are also the reason for her insane popularity among her vast fan base. Many people wonder how she manages to maintain her fitness and beauty routine despite being very busy with her back to back shoots. Her fans got the answer to the question recently when she revealed the secret to her beauty, but it’s not what many people expected. Apparently, Kaley heavily relies on plastic surgery to look more beautiful. What was more shocking was the fact that she herself admitted unapologetically that she has leaned on plastic surgery to appear more glamourous.

Kaley Cuoco’s plastic surgery best thing she did

There are many actors who go through such procedures but are not very comfortable with admitting that in public. Kaley, on the other hand, doesn’t care what people say. She recently sat down for an interview with the Women’s Health magazine where she admitted to undergoing several plastic surgeries. She said that as much as someone wants to love their inner selves, people also want to look good. This also reflects the recent fascination of people to look more like their favourite stars. Getting Kaley’s approval only means that they now have the support of their favourite actor as well and plastic surgery may not be as taboo as it was considered.

The secret to Kaley Cuoco’s beauty is thousands of dollars and expensive needles

In 2014, Cuoco gave a slightly controversial interview to Cosmopolitan magazine where she revealed that she had breast implants surgery. She said that it was the best choice she ever made. She seemed pretty confident and happy with the decision to have bigger breasts. On the other hand, she has also admitted that she has had nose surgery to make her nose seem more prominent. Not only her, Ashley Tisdale and Lisa Kudrow have also admitted to having gone through nose surgeries to improve their appearances.

Not only that, in a separate interview, she has also proudly mentioned that she has had dermal fillers surgery done to hide a line in her neck. She said that she had that line since she was 12 years old and getting rid of it felt pretty nice.

It’s not only Kaley Cuoco, many other celebrities have admitted to having gone through several plastic surgeries to better their appearance. Cardi B is also famously known to have gone through breast implant surgeries. She said in an interview that she got herself breast implants following the birth of her first child. She also seemed pretty okay about it and bluntly said that she made the right decision for herself. Cher has also admitted to having gone through cheek and calf implants to look more youthful. There is a long list of celebrities like that.

While we can admit that beauty is subjective, there are some things that aren’t under our control. Kaley Cuoco’s admission proves that one does not need to feel sorry for themselves if one want to look good. Plastic surgeries or not, Kaley Cuoco’s self-confidence makes her furthermore attractive.

On the professional front, she is all set to return to play the lead role in the second season of ‘The Flight Attendant’, one of the most awaited series. In the meantime, she is keeping up the media appearances and slaying left, right and centre.

Tell us in the comments who’s your favourite celebrity who has gone through plastic surgeries to improve their looks. Also, tell us your favourite Kaley Cuoco moment in front of the media? There are many to choose from!