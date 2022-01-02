The Secret Behind Brie Larson’s Fake Tears Is Finally Out

Brie Larson’s acting prowess is unquestionable. She has won Oscar for her intensely dramatic performance in the film ‘Room’. In a recent podcast, she gave a peek into her working technique of doing emotional scenes on-screen.

Emoting is a major part of an actor’s journey through the films and TV series that they work on. Being sad happens to be one of the staples of the drama that we witness on-screen. Then, crying remains an essential part of exhibiting this particular emotion. Now, every actor has their own way to nail the crying scene on-screen. Brie Larson has her own. Also, she isn’t afraid of spilling the beans on how she nails those difficult scenes. In a recent podcast, she explained how she has used many different techniques over the years to help her shed those tears. Unsurprisingly, many of those techniques are quite unique to her.

She was sitting with the popular podcaster named Jessie Ennis, who runs the Learning Lots podcast. During the interview, they discussed how to be ‘in the zone’ while performing certain scenes. On the question, Brie explained in detail what’s her process of making the crying scenes believable. She said, “When I had to do a crying scene, I used to always think about bad things, sad things. And that would be part of how I would connect”.

“And recently, I learned, oh wait, I can actually just think about gratitude and that can bring me to tears and I don’t have to inflict more trauma on myself. And it felt really scary to take that leap to say, can I still perform at this high level without beating myself up and without abuse?”

So, in short, we can say that its ‘counting her blessings’ that gets the waterworks started for Brie. Whatever it is, we are sure it works for her as good as it works for us. The Oscar-winning actress has been quite active recently. An indie darling earlier, she has since been known to play Captain Marvel in the MCU. Hence, the dramatic scenes are much more intense and are usually combined with action.

The podcast also had the Olympic medalist named Laurie Hernandez. Laurie talked about the hardships she faces in her profession as well. She mentioned how she sometimes gets too hard on herself during training. The two women went on sharing their individual experiences in their respective professions.

Later in the podcast, Brie shared another interesting aspect of her work. She mentioned how she wants a lot of people around on her sets while performing an emotional scene. She said, “I want everyone to just mill about as normal. In particular, if I’m doing something emotional, I like having the people around because, in this nimew way of doing it where I think of gratitude, I look at people. I look at the people on set and I’m like, wow thank you for being here, in my head”.

There is Brie and then there are other actors who complain about people coming into their eye-lines to ruin their concentration. Brie likes having people around just to keep reminding herself of her blessings. Isn’t it the coolest thing? Also, working like this got her an Academy Award. So, there we go!

This humility has nicely been reflected in her body of work and her current professional success as an actor. She is all set to appear in two MCU films ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ and ‘The Marvels‘.

