Scarlett Johansson’s Secret Marvel Project Is A Big Pile Of Nothing

Scarlett Johansson might have bid farewell to ‘Black Widow’, but her relationship with the MCU isn’t ending. In a recent interview, Feige hinted at an extended role for the actress in the universe but, is it the right step?

Scarlett Johansson has had a long and established career as an actress. But, little has given her as much fame as her role in ‘Black Widow’. Now, with different things in the line and with Natasha Romanoff dead in the MCU, the story has moved on from her early project. But, there might be a future for her yet. Feige has hinted at a Scarlett Johansson secret Marvel project. But, where did she start from, and does she deserve what she has gained.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Scarlett Johansson career

As Black Widow

Future in MCU

The Career

When asked about the recent controversies that have marred her career, Johansson said, “Yeah, I’ve made a career out of it”. She started with a role in ‘Manny and Lo’ in 1996, where she played the 11-year old Amanda.

She found more widespread success with the Robert Redford film, ‘The Horse Whisperer’. She continued down the line with more parts as a child actress and worked through the whole decade of the 90s acting in various movies as a child. Her first huge break came with ‘Lost in Translation’, a classic film directed by Sofia Coppola, which was universally praised and has gone down in history as one of the best films ever made.

When asked about casting Scarlett, who was relatively new to Hollywood back then, Sofia Coppola said,

“I just liked her from that movie ‘Manny & Lo’, and she was 17, but I had this idea of her being this young Lauren Bacall-type girl. I loved her low voice. You can’t gauge the chemistry unless you do tests before you start shooting, and I don’t think they even met before we did, so I just picked someone I liked and hoped that it worked”.

Her story has been of continuous success since then. Her long-standing collaborations with Woody Allen have been lauded for being great as well. The movies ‘Matchpoint’ and ‘Scoop’ were great successes, and she graduated to great films with other directors.

One of the critical points of her career was her part in ‘Her’. The role as the disembodied voice AI was seen as a triumphant acting achievement, and ‘Under the Skin’, the Jonathan Glazer film won several awards at international film festivals. But, by then, she was charting a different sort of success, with MCU in her bag.

‘Black Widow’

One of the first recurring characters in the MCU was Black Widow. She helped recruit Iron Man to the cause of Avengers, and Scarlett played the role well. It was also one of the parts that would make her the most famous actress on the planet, with a dedicated fan following which hung on her every word. The story of Natasha Romanoff was also well told, even though she only got a solo film after ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Scarlett Johansson’s secret Marvel project could turn out to be a dud

Marvel did make ‘Black Widow’ this year. However, it was disappointing. Part of it was because MCU had already pushed out great films one after the other, and it didn’t work as well. Also, the story focused on Yelena, making her character way more prominent, and Scarlett ended faring less. As an NYTimes reviewer said,

“I’d hoped ‘Black Widow’ could be deadly and fierce, but it ultimately slides just under the radar”.

So, is Scarlett Johansson’s exit from MCU going to be a lukewarm movie that just introduces some new concepts? Kevin Feige disagrees.

Hush-hush new project

Kevin Feige recently admitted, “Scarlett has lent her talent and star power to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade. That she’s chosen to play a key part in it for so many years, I am extremely grateful for. Working with her has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career”.

In the same interview, he also said a Marvel top-secret new project with Scarlett Johansson is in the works. Feige spent the interview complimenting Scarlett’s role as an executive producer on ‘Black Widow,’ hinting at a producer role in the MCU in the future. But, it’s not all great.

As mentioned earlier, ‘Black Widow’ was a disappointment. With Scarlett’s track record, the new project could also turn out to be a dud. Is Scarlett Johansson the right direction for an MCU that’s taking over new stories in its next chapter?

Scarlett Johansson might be a brilliant actress but, the story of her productions in MCU doesn’t show up well. The actress will still be working with a top-secret Marvel project, and the estimates don’t seem significant. Can the actress recover from the ‘Black Widow’ dud and turn out a good film? Let us know what you think.