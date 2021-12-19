Scarlett Johansson Rejected Colin Jost Four Times Before Finally Dating Him

In love, be fearless! Scarlett Johansson’s dating life became more interesting as her reputation grew.

When a comedian meets a femme fatale, it’s a match made in heaven. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s friendship is timeless, but that doesn’t make it any less lovely. It all goes back to Saturday Night Live, where Johansson was a regular writer and Jost was a full-time staffer, having hosted the show six times. Despite the fact that the two kept their connection covert, it has blossomed into a full-fledged love story.

Highlights —

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost – A look back at the relationship

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcomed their first child together

Here’s every milestone, from the first time they met to a fairy-tale worthy engagement, including Avengers red carpets, romantic Hamptons retreats, and appearances from SNL actors.

They met while working on a parody sketch in 2010, despite the fact that they were both in serious relationships with other performers at the time (Scarlett was married to Ryan Reynolds, and Colin Jost was dating Rashida Jones). Scarlett played a teen woman giving birth at her birthday party, combining the iconic MTV shows Teen Mom and My Super Sweet Sixteen.

It turns out, Colin penned the SNL skit. While there were no flames between them at the time, his confidence and writing skills drew her in. “He seemed very confident at the time. I don’t know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you’re not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced”, she reflected in The Hollywood Reporter in 2019.

But Colin remembers things a bit differently: The SNL star recalls working with the actress in 2006. “The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show”, Colin told Entertainment Tonight. “So, we’ve kind of known each other since then … she’s the best.”

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost relationship

Later in 2017, the couple began to attract the attention of their followers when they began dating and were frequently seen in public together. Finally, Johansson’s publicist revealed their engagement in May 2019. After three years of dating, ‘The Avengers: End Game’ actor and SNL writer Colin Jost married in an intimate wedding in October 2020.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married

Scarlett Johansson and her fiance Colin Jost recently got married. ‘Meals on Wheels,’ an NGO that aids senior citizens who live alone fight hunger and other issues, broke the word about their wedding. The Staten Island Ferry, which is run by the New York City Department of Transportation, was shown in the photograph. ‘Jost Married’, which is Scarlett and Colin’s ship name, was written on the photo. The news of the wedding being an intimate ceremony with friends and family was announced in the article. During that time, the wedding took place while adhering to all COVID-19 safety precautions established by the CDC.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcomed their first child together

Scarlett and Colin became parents for the first time in 2021! On August 18, her rep told People that the actress and her ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian husband had their first child recently. The exciting news came just one day after Colin confirmed a report that the couple was expecting a child. The child is Colin’s first and ScarJo’s second. Scarlett also has a 6-year-old daughter with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, Rose Dorothy Dauriac. ‘The Marriage Story’ star’s second pregnancy was announced in July, following initial speculation that she was pregnant after missing several ‘Black Widow’ press events in June.

Isn’t this a match made in heaven? Let us know your thoughts on this couple in the comments below.