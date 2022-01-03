TRENDING TODAY

Scarlett Johansson Became The Reason Behind Her Fans Getting Death Threats

How Scarlett Johansson became the reason behind her fans getting death threats
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Stranger Things Star Winona Ryder Reveals The Hateful Side Of Mel Gibson
No Newer Articles