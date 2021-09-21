According to reports, Marvel does not pay its artists for their worth, while it is making billions. Keep reading to find out.

According to a new claim, Marvel only compensates comic book creators and writers $5,000 if their work appears in one of the MCU feature films. To date, Marvel has released 24 films in the MCU, with ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ set to enter theatres next month. This year, Marvel will release two more films, ‘Eternals’ and the highly anticipated Tom Holland-led ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the latter of which will be released in collaboration with Sony. Marvel will release five films in 2022, each of which is expected to gross hundreds of millions of dollars, with tentpoles like ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ and the ‘Black Panther’ sequel ‘Wakanda Forever’ attracting particular attention.

In 2021, Marvel Studios will launch a streaming service with films such as ‘WandaVision’, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ and ‘Loki’. Ed Brubaker, the program’s co-creator, expressed his conflicted sentiments about the show earlier this year, although creators of renowned characters normally keep quiet. Marvel usually acknowledges them with a wink in the credits, and it was always presumed that they were compensated in some way. However, now that more information has become available, the compensation system may have been uncovered.

Scarlett Johansson is right! Marvel does exploit its artists while earning billions

According to The Guardian, Marvel pays a $5,000 flat fee to authors or artists whose work appears in an MCU film. This figure was confirmed by three different sources. They also send the creator an invitation to the premiere of the film in which their work appears. Marvel declined to comment, citing a concern for privacy when addressing such topics.

To date, the MCU’s 24 films have grossed approximately $23 billion at the box office, with several of them exceeding $1 billion in their own right. For a brief period, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was the highest-grossing film until James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ reclaimed the distinction. ‘Captain Marvel’, ‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Iron Man 3’, ‘Black Panther’, ‘Avengers’, ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ have all made over a billion dollars. Once the box office returns, it appears very certain that the franchise will continue to break records.

This clearly shows that Marvel Studios and Disney are more than capable of paying these characters’ creators a significantly higher sum. It is highly troubling that they do not. Without the authors and artists whose work served as the inspiration for the live-action franchise that millions of people around the world today enjoy, the MCU would not exist. Disney and Marvel can’t take much more fire now that this information has surfaced, especially in light of Scarlett Johansson’s devastating lawsuit over the release of ‘Black Widow’. Hopefully, this information alongside the pressure to give artists their proper due could see a change in the ways they compensate the artists that are vital to the franchise.

Hopefully, this information, combined with pressure to pay artists their fair share, will result in a shift in how the franchise compensates its key creators.