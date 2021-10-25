Scarlett Johansson Is Creating Much More Than Legal Troubles For Her Rival Disney

As the days pass on, the Scarlett Johansson-Disney issue only gets more intense, instead of dying out. While it will certainly affect the relationship between MCU and their Black Widow, the ripple effect produced will probably put many more things at stake.

Scarlett filed a lawsuit a few days after the release of her film ‘Black Widow’, the latest Marvel solo superhero film. She was basically miffed at Marvel not honouring the contract where a ‘wide theatrical release’ was a condition. But the raging pandemic compelled Disney to have the film meet the fate many other DC and MCU films had met. Along with a theatrical release, an OTT release for the people who are still not ready to risk COVID-19 infection by entering into a closed crowded film theatre was also ensured. This situation ate up a lot of Scarlett’s bonus amount which she would have earned had the film been a big money-grosser at the theatres, which it would have. Hence, the lawsuit!

Over the past few months, there has been a lot written and talked about this particular issue that has threatened the future of Marvel with Scarlett Johansson. But if the issue rages on further, without any hint of compromise between the two parties, it can do more harm for both sides.

The first hint of their deteriorating relationship was when Marvel broke its silence and accused Scarlett of disregarding the global terrifying impact of the pandemic. Disney has also tried to do the necessary damage control and tried to resolve the matter between closed doors, but to no avail. Several women organizations have accused MCU of being misogynistic, so has Scarlett’s legal team. It was said that the ‘disregard’ of this contract will cost Scarlett $50 million dollars.

This has caused a ripple effect and things are not really well at Marvel studios. While another Marvel star, Elizabeth Olsen, has raised her voice favouring Scarlett, Kevin Fiege is also mad over his company’s handling of the entire situation. After all, Scarlett is not some newbie that can be easily replaced. She has been MCU’s Black Widow since the first Avengers film was released about a decade ago. She also happens to be one of the most bankable Hollywood actresses. Losing her would not turn out good for Marvel’s future. But is there more at stake for Disney?

Two other Disney franchises, ‘Cruella’ and ‘Jungle Cruise’ are headed by Emma Stone and Emily Blunt respectively. With the whole theatrical release vs the simultaneous streaming issue between Scarlett and Disney, Emma and Emily were also reported to be thinking of raising the issue. But Disney acted quickly and managed to ensure that both the actors will return for their respective roles. It was also said that given the muddy predicament Disney was in, following Johansson’s lawsuit, they acted fast to not let that happen again. Both Emily Blunt and Emma Stone perhaps used that to their benefit and managed to secure good deals.

One other concern Disney has is the report that the Russo Brothers won’t be returning to MCU to direct any more of their films. Earlier, it was reported that the brothers were supposed to direct another Marvel film after the madly successful ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘ and ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. This news came as a further shock for Disney as MCU is the ultimate cash cow for the directors and their way to international fame. Many directors have raised concerns over the same day OTT and theatrical releases of their films and it is slowly becoming a major issue for Marvel to keep everyone happy with their new releases.

After Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch, two major Marvel stars, have supported Scarlett, Disney’s reputation had taken a major blow. Even if Disney manages to win the lawsuit, there is no guarantee that it will have the same respect from its fans or the actors that it had.

For now, as the battle rages on, let’s see how this entire thing turns out. But one thing is for sure, the relationship between Black Widow and Marvel is certainly not going to be the same after this whole thing is over.

Tell us in the comments what do you think about this lawsuit, or was it necessary? Also, do you prefer watching extravagant films in the theatre or in the comfort of your home?