Scarlett Johansson Has Forced Disney To Push Its Reset Button

Disney understood that their legal issue with Scarlett Johansson was not benefitting them in any way. Hence, after weeks of mudslinging and media havoc, Disney’s CEO finally said something that could put an end to the whole issue. But is that really genuine, or is Disney trying to do damage control?

The ongoing tussle between Scarlett Johansson and Disney has finally started to show an impact. In the last few weeks, this trouble between a leading MCU star and Disney had made all sorts of waves in the national and international media. It began after the release of the much-awaited Marvel film ‘Black Widow’, which was a critical darling. Scarlett took an issue with the film releasing on Disney’s streaming platform on the same day as its theatrical release, which was not mentioned in the initial contract. Not only did that step eat away much of the film’s potential box office earnings, but it also cheated Scarlett of the bonus amount she deserved had the film been a big box office success.

After many other actors decided to rope in supporting Scarlett in the issue, Disney fought back a little. But the recent reports suggest that a change is being observed in Disney’s behaviour as if they have learned their lesson. Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that the standards to make deals with the talents at Disney were going for a ‘reset’. This came after they realized that the ongoing pandemic has changed a lot in the way the films were watched. He was speaking at a conference where he was asked about the whole issue. While Bob stayed away from directly referring to the whole Scarlett trouble, it seemed obvious that the snowball had started rolling when Scarlett began speaking up.

Bob said in the conference that the problems were being faced in negotiations as most of the films that were released during the pandemic, their contracts were drawn up three to four years ago. He also added that the studio was trying its best to come up with a good solution to the whole problem. He also said that the decisions made now will be kept in mind while making future deals with talents. Bob also emphasized how the studio wants good for its actors and vice versa. He further said that attempts to bridge the gap between the two parties are being made.

The high profile dispute caught the world’s attention, unlike any other previous issue Disney ever had with their actors. Things had turned uglier when a few social rights organizations jumped onto the ship and accused Disney of being ‘not considerate of women’s rights’. While Disney kept its calm over the entire mudslinging, their reputation kept plummeting. But with the recent conference that the company’s CEO spoke at, Disney has cleared that they are ready to make amends.

At the conference, Bob further said that talent was the company’s biggest asset and they will do anything in their power to ensure that the talent remains happy. However, he also defended the company’s talent compensation. He also said that Disney has always tried to do right with its actors and other creative assets.

Hopefully, with this new ‘reset’, Disney will find a middle path that keeps actors’ demands in consideration as well. Nobody wants Scarlett Johansson not doing any more of ‘Black Widow’ films now, do they?

