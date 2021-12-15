After Disney, Scarlett Johansson Going Against Her Family

In August 2021, Scarlett Johansson had a baby with her husband Colin Jost. She named her newborn son Cosmo, which is a unique name. Colin recently revealed that his mother was not initially agreeing to this ‘unique’ baby name for her grandson. However, Scarlett was unmoved.

Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost married in 2020 and in August this year, they welcomed a baby boy into the family. Now, when it comes to naming the children, it has been a trend in Hollywood for a long time to select the most unique name to make their children stand out from the crowd. However, sometimes those choices are way too unique to be easily digestible. Take the case of Scarlett Johansson, when she named her boy Cosmo, it was not liked by any member of her family. Yet, she decided to move ahead with the name Cosmo, asserting her dominance on her right of naming her own child.

Highlights —

Scarlett Johansson baby name

Scarlett Johansson mother-in-law didn’t like the baby’s name

She married ‘The Saturday Night Live’ host Colin Jost in October 2020 after dating him for some time. She had previously married twice, but those marriages didn’t last. She has one kid named Rose from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac, a French journalist. Prior to Romain, she was married to actor Ryan Reynolds but that marriage too ended in a divorce. Her current husband Colin recently appeared on ‘The Seth Meyers Show’ and described how his mom reacted when she came to know that her grandkid will be known by the name Cosmo.

He said that initially his mom was taken aback by this unique choice of name. He also went on to say that most of his family is generally supportive and they had no problem with Colin naming their child Cosmo. But it took a lot of time for his mother to make her peace with it. Colin went on to say that she didn’t know the meaning behind the name and thought whether it was a ‘hippie’ name or something. He further recalled the interesting turn of events and said that his mother came to him 3-4 days later and asked if the name was final and whether they have submitted the birth certificate. To which, Colin replied that yes they were at the hospital and registered the name officially. His mom then suggested that they can go with the name Cosimo, but the couple denied it. Eventually, his mother researched and found out that there were a lot of people with the name Cosmo out there, and then she was content with it.

Colin further explained that his mother lived in Staten Island and there were a lot of Italians with the name Cosmo, which made her make her peace with this unique name. However, she made a final attempt. She called Colin again and said that she found out that a patron saint in Christianity was named Cosmos, hence they should add an S to the name. To which Colin playfully replied that they didn’t want to hear different variants of the name and that they were okay with Cosmo.

Video Credits: TODAY

It was clear that the name was selected by Scarlett herself. She proved that no opinions mattered to her. She was recently at the centre of trouble with Disney where she filed a lawsuit against the giant company for not adhering to the contract that mentioned only a theatrical release for the ‘Black Widow‘ film. She refused to opt for an easy settlement. This latest information about her strong stand on naming her child further goes on to prove that she is firm on her beliefs and her sense of morality prevails when it concerns her.

