Scarlett Johansson Enjoys Being Rejected For Roles And Being The Second Choice

Scarlett Johansson claims she has been “constantly rejected” throughout her career: “I’m the ‘Second Choice.”

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most well-known actors of our day, and she’s proven her versatility in a variety of blockbuster hits and Oscar-nominated films. Fans know and love her as the ‘Black Widow’, but this Academy Award candidate has a long list of other outstanding roles to her credit. From action to comedy to drama, this actress’s skill has many dimensions. Johansson, 35, sat down for an interview with Parade and told the publication that she “basically made a career out of being second choice”.

Scarlett, who was named one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses last year, claimed she’s always been the “next best thing” to other stars. “Since a very young age, I’ve been rejected constantly.” She continued, “The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something, and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I’ve basically made a career out of being second choice”.

Scarlett Johansson’s performance as ‘Black Widow’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe rocketed her career to new heights. She wasn’t the first person who sprang to mind, either. The part was first offered to Emily Blunt but was declined due to schedule conflicts. Scarlett also auditioned for the character of Lisbeth Salander in ‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’, but Rooney Mara was cast instead. According to The Hollywood Reporter, director David Fincher was so distracted by Johansson’s sex appeal that he chose Mara instead. “Scarlett Johansson was great. It was a great audition, I’m telling you. But the thing with Scarlett is, you can’t wait for her to take her clothes off.”

Johansson has complained about the roles she’s had to turn down, despite the fact that she’s often been the second choice. She dropped out of her role in ‘Rub And Tug’ after receiving flak from critics who claimed the part should have gone to a real transgender person. In response to the criticism in 2019, Johansson stated, “You know, as an actor I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job”. She continued, “There are a lot of social lines being drawn now, and a lot of political correctness is being reflected in art”.

After receiving even more backlash for her tone-deaf remarks, she retracted her statements, claiming that she now realises she “mishandled that situation”. “I was not sensitive, my initial reaction to it. I wasn’t totally aware of how the trans community felt about those three actors playing – and how they felt in general about cis actors playing – transgender people. I wasn’t aware of that conversation – I was uneducated.”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Johansson’s character was killed off in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 3 finale, ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. Due to the continuing coronavirus outbreak, her standalone ‘Black Widow’ film was pushed back from May to November. When asked about the movie, Johansson replied, “It’s a film very much about self-forgiveness and accepting decisions that were made for you. It’s much deeper than anything we could have done earlier”.

The events of the film take place after the events of ‘Captain America: Civil War‘, and we see Natasha Romanoff visiting her turbulent past in Budapest. This is most likely the final appearance of ‘Black Widow’. She made her debut appearance in ‘Iron Man 2‘ and had to wait ten years for her own feature. Rachel Weisz, David Harbour of ‘Stranger Things‘, and Florence Pugh play fellow agents in the film. To dispel the rumour that Pugh plays her sister, Johansson replies, “They’re not family, because (Natasha) has no family, but they’re assigned familial roles”.

Fans are anticipating the arrival of ‘Black Widow’ with bated breath.